The most exciting Galaxy Z Flip leak so far concerns the phone’s screen. We’ve heard from multiple sources that the clamshell foldable launching next week will feature an ultra-thin glass cover on top of the OLED screen instead of plastic. That’s amazing news considering that the Fold’s plastic screen isn’t as durable as glass, not to mention that plastic screens are more prone to showing bumps and lumps, according to Motorola.

Since then, we’ve seen a trademark for Ultra-Thin Glass, which hinted that Samsung is indeed going to use the moniker for a new product — most likely the Z Flip. if you need even more evidence that the Z Flip will have a foldable glass screen, then a new leak directly from Sprint might convince you.

The screenshots below were shared on Slashleaks, but the site points to a Spanish version of a Sprint page as the original source of the information in the screenshots (but the page doesn’t load anymore):

While several Z Flip reports have already revealed the phone’s main features, this new leak reveals some of the marketing buzzwords that will appear on the pages that will populate online stores in the near future. And that includes the confirmation that the Z Flip will feature a foldable glass display (emphasis ours):

The shape that changes the future: An expansive smartphone experience with a groundbreaking new foldable glass display, high-definition camera, and Hideaway Hinge to capture your life from every angle. Fold the future in the palm of your hand: Smooth, clear, and utterly seamless, Galaxy Z Flip’s folding display is made of groundbreaking Ultra-Thin Glass.

The listing also confirms another rumored Z Flip feature: The screen’s ability to operate at an angle. You’ll be able to place the device on a surface and take hands-free selfies and videos. Moreover, the Multi-Active Window feature suggests the phone will let you open multiple apps at the same time, and the function might be useful when operating the phone in laptop mode, with an app opened on each half of the screen.

Finally, the leak also seems to confirm the phone’s main specs, including the 6.7-inch Full HD Super AMOLED display, Snapdragon 855+ CPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, 3,300 mAh battery, an Android 10 OS.