Trying to make a pie is an arduous task for some. They may not have a good track record when it comes to baking, as there are plenty of people who give up on making baked goods after a bad experience. Plus, there’s always pie at the grocery store. But if you want to make a pie, specifically an apple pie, there are easy ways to succeed. First of all, follow a recipe. Second of all, pay attention to it while it’s in the oven. But before you get there, you’re going to need to cut some apples. Make life easier on yourself by picking up an apple corer. That way, you don’t have to worry about getting any parts of the core or any seeds in your pie. Whether you’re getting ready to bake a pie or just want some apple slices as a snack, getting an apple corer makes this a quick job. We’ve handpicked our favorite apple corers on the market to help you get started in the kitchen. Let’s take a look.

Best Apple Corer and Slicer

Rather than using a knife at all during the process of cutting an apple into slices, use the Prepworks by Progressive 16-Slice Thin Apple Slicer and Corer. This is super simple to use, as all you’ll need to do is place it over the top of the apple and push down. The innovative design makes for an efficient experience, as it has a safety cover that keeps the device stored properly when you aren’t using it. But when you are using it, you can use the cover as a base that will push the apple slices and core clear of the blades. You’ll get 16 thin slices every time you use this, perfect for a snack. The handles on either side make pushing it through the apple a breeze and they protect your fingers from the blades. The hole in the middle of the design pushes the core completely out, so you don’t have to worry about getting seeds or stem. The entire corer and slicer is dishwasher safe, which makes cleanup go quickly.

Best Apple Peeler and Corer

If you know you don’t need the skin of the apple for your dish or you want to create easy to use spirals out of your apple, reach for the Cast Magnesium Apple/Potato Peeler and Corer by Spiralizer. This will slice, core, peel and create spirals out of apples, potatoes and other fruits. It is forged from incredibly strong, die-cast magnesium, which is stronger than steel for a more stable result. It also features a rust-proof chrome plated winding rod, as well as a three-prong extension with a safety cap. The stainless steel blades and chrome plated parts go in turn with the poly handle that stick through the produce. You won’t have to worry about the device sliding around when you’re using it, as it features a vacuum-sealed base that holds onto the tabletop. This is a great machine for people with arthritis or senior citizens. The side arm will keep the fruit in place as you wind it through the blades to create your slices. It will shed the peel and keep the core on the rod, so you don’t have to worry about getting those in your finished product.

Best Handheld Apple Corer

For a traditional apple corer that will leave you with a hollowed out apple, reach for the Newness Premium Apple Corer Remover. This is made from high quality stainless steel that won’t bend or break when you’re using it with an apple. It’s super easy to use and extremely easy to clean, as all you’ll need to do is wipe it down and wash it out. You can use this at home or this is the kind of corer they use in a professional kitchen. At the end of the blade is a serrated portion that cuts into the apple efficiently, so you won’t be left with any scraps or partial portions. This will glide through your apple and lock the core into it. Then, you just pull it out and the core comes in tact out of the apple. You can just push the core out of the corer to release it. The handle is easy to wrap your fingers around, making it an effective corer to use over and over again.