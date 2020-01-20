Sony might’ve just accidentally confirmed a massive PS5 leak

The PlayStation 5 launch may be just around the corner, considering all the chatter out there that makes a February PlayStation Meeting event sound plausible. But it was a massive leak a few days ago that told us exactly when Sony might unveil the next-gen console: February 5th. That should also be the date when preorders start in various markets, and the leak offered several details about the PS5’s backward compatibility features, as well as the expected Xbox Series X price tag. We have no way to confirm any of these details, but two different things just happened, which suggest the leaker may have genuine PS5 information at hand. And one of them concerns a tiny move from Sony that you might not have even noticed.

First of all, the 4chan board where all this information was revealed is now gone. It’s unclear what lead to the delation of the thread, which had been up for several days, but everything disappeared all of a sudden. Secondly, Sony made a tiny modification to its Twitter handle for Europe that you might have missed — check it out:

Image Source: Twitter

That It’s time to play motto, highlighted above, replaces the previously used For the Players or Best Place to Play, GameBolt reports. It might seem like an inconsequential change, one that’s yet to reach the PlayStation Twitter account for America, but that new motto had already appeared in the huge leak we referenced. It has never been used before in any official marketing materials from Sony, so this is a huge deal.

The 4chan leaker said that the PS5’s new slogan is It’s time to play, and it will apply to the brand as a whole. The leaker also revealed other talking points for the PS5’s launch:

Buzz words for the console’s features include “little to no load times,” “blazing fast downloads,” “immersive controls,” “modular installs for games, download whatever,” “disc drive included,” and “download the games, or stream the games as an option” (we’re looking at you Stadia)

The fact that Sony Europe just added that slogan to its Twitter account lends credence to the 4chan leak. That said, nothing is official, and that leak remains unconfirmed. It could be a massive coincidence for all we know, as unlikely as that sounds.

All that having been said, there’s one other thing that could prove the leaker is genuine. As we get closer to that rumored February 5th PlayStation Meeting event, Sony would have to issue invites to the press. Should that happen, then we’ll have a strong reason to trust the anonymous 4chan leaker and all the details he or she covered in that massive leak.