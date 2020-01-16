PS5 leaker might have revealed the price of the Xbox Series X as well

An anonymous leaker took to 4chan a few days ago to reveal a bunch of interesting details about the PS5. The person said the console would be unveiled on February 5th in New York and will go on sale immediately after the press conference, several months ahead of an October 2020 release.

The leaker also revealed the price of the PS5, seemingly confirming previous leaks. In the process, he also listed the prices for the two Xbox Series X consoles that Microsoft will launch this holiday season.

The leaker said the PS5 will come in a single version — in order words, there won’t be a PS5 Pro (at launch, anyway). The console will retail for “$499 USD / £449 UK / €449 EU / ¥54,999 JP,” according to the person.

The Xbox Series X, meanwhile, will be both more expensive and cheaper than the PS5:

Specs to be almost on par with Xbox Series X (which will be $100 more), and more powerful than Xbox Lockhart (a console that’s $100 less with 4TFlops of compute power compared to the PS5’s 10TFlops)

If this leak is accurate, then the Xbox Series X — the sequel to the Xbox One X — will cost $599, while the Xbox One S successor would cost $399 — yes, Microsoft’s naming scheme is incredibly annoying.

As I said before, this is just a rumor for the time being, and we have no confirmation. However, that $499 price point for the PS5 was mentioned in a previous leak. Secondly, we’ve known for a while that the Xbox Series X will come in two distinct versions and the Lockhart codename has come up before. Finally, the computing power mentioned above matches a leak from late December that revealed the purported specs of the PS5 and Xbox Series X. That report said the more expensive Xbox would be more potent than the PS5, which, in turn, will deliver better performance than the Lockhart.

Microsoft revealed the name and design of the Xbox Series X a few weeks ago, without disclosing specs or release details. The company will hold a proper launch event at a later date, but hasn’t indicated when.