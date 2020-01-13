Chick-fil-A is giving away free nuggets all month – here’s how to get some

Chick-fil-A fans who love getting freebies and who also love the taste of the chain’s delicious nuggets — you’re in luck, thanks to an announcement from the Atlanta-based fast-food chain. For the rest of this month, the chain that is famously open only six days of the week will be giving away an 8-count order of nuggets for free. You just have to perform one task to get them, which we’ll explain below.

The chain says that all you have to do to get the free chicken is to either create or sign in to your Chick-fil-A One account via the free Chick-fil-A Mobile App. Guests can redeem this offer starting today, January 13, through January 31 at participating Chick-fil-A restaurants either by placing your order inside, in the drive-thru or via the Chick-fil-A App. “Our customers are incredibly important to us, and this is one small way to thank them for their loyalty and introduce the perks of our app to new guests,” said Kevin Purcer, director of customer digital experience at Chick-fil-A. “We are excited to surprise our guests with a free eight-count order of nuggets this month through our mobile app.”

The chain’s mobile app lets guests earn points, redeem rewards and reach various benefit tiers. You can place your order with the app and then also choose a pick-up method, and all you have to do is let the restaurant know once you’ve arrived.

We should also take this opportunity to note that Chick-fil-A isn’t the only fast-food chain currently touting a giveaway of free chicken. Remember Popeyes’ chicken sandwich that turned into a viral sensation? And which sparked a bit of rivalry with none other than Chick-fil-A in the process? Popeyes is giving away its chicken sandwich for free this week. It’s in celebration of the chain’s partnership with DoorDash, and here’s how you get one:

Place a Popeyes order of at least $20 via DoorDash and use the promo code “CHICKENWINNER.” When you do, you can get the chicken-sandwich combo meal for free with your order — with no delivery fee, to boot. Note: This offer is only available through January 19, unlike Chick-fil-A’s month-long offer.