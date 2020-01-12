Netflix arrivals and departures

Everything new coming to Netflix this week, and everything leaving (week of Jan. 12)

Jacob Siegal
January 12th, 2020 at 1:45 PM

Following a slow week last week, Netflix is picking up the pace again in the middle of the month as two major original shows are returning with new seasons: Grace and Frankie and Sex Education. The latter was one of the breakout hits of 2019, and its second season looks to pick up right where the first left off. Meanwhile, Grace and Frankie continues to chug along as one of the longest-running shows ever on the service.

There are a few licensed movies worth adding to your queue as well — The Master and Steve Jobs — but personally, I’m interested to see how the NiNoKuni anime (based on the game of the same name) turned out.

Don't Miss: 10 deals you don’t want to miss on Saturday: $20 AirPods rivals, $25 Fire Stick 4K, $16 Wi-Fi extender, $6 smart plugs, more

Here is the complete list of the Netflix streaming arrivals and departures for the week of January 12th, 2020:

Arrivals

Sunday, January 12th

  • Betty White: First Lady of Television

Monday, January 13th

  • The Healing Powers of Dude — NETFLIX FAMILY

Tuesday, January 14th

Wednesday, January 15th

Thursday, January 16th

  • NiNoKuni — NETFLIX ANIME
  • Steve Jobs

Friday, January 17th

Satuday, January 18th

  • The Bling Ring

Departures

Sunday, January 12th

  • The Fighter
  • Maron: Season 1-4

Wednesday, January 15th

  • Forks Over Knives
  • The Rezort

Friday, January 17th

  • Short Term 12

We’ll be back next week with another roundup of all the new shows, movies, and specials arriving and departing from Netflix. In the meantime, check out everything coming and going from Netflix in January, plus a full calendar of release dates for all of Netflix’s originals movies and shows.

Image Source: Sex Education | Netflix
Tags: ,