Everything new coming to Netflix this week, and everything leaving (week of Jan. 12)

Following a slow week last week, Netflix is picking up the pace again in the middle of the month as two major original shows are returning with new seasons: Grace and Frankie and Sex Education. The latter was one of the breakout hits of 2019, and its second season looks to pick up right where the first left off. Meanwhile, Grace and Frankie continues to chug along as one of the longest-running shows ever on the service.
There are a few licensed movies worth adding to your queue as well — The Master and Steve Jobs — but personally, I’m interested to see how the NiNoKuni anime (based on the game of the same name) turned out.
Here is the complete list of the Netflix streaming arrivals and departures for the week of January 12th, 2020:
Arrivals
Sunday, January 12th
- Betty White: First Lady of Television
Monday, January 13th
- The Healing Powers of Dude — NETFLIX FAMILY
Tuesday, January 14th
- Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts — NETFLIX FAMILY
- The Master
Wednesday, January 15th
- Big Fat Liar
- Quien a hierro mata — NETFLIX FILM
- Grace and Frankie: Season 6 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Thursday, January 16th
- NiNoKuni — NETFLIX ANIME
- Steve Jobs
Friday, January 17th
- Ares — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Hip-Hop Evolution: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Sex Education: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Tiny House Nation: Volume 2
- Tyler Perry’s A Fall from Grace — NETFLIX FILM
- Vivir dos veces — NETFLIX FILM
- Wer kann, der kann! — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Satuday, January 18th
- The Bling Ring
Departures
Sunday, January 12th
- The Fighter
- Maron: Season 1-4
Wednesday, January 15th
- Forks Over Knives
- The Rezort
Friday, January 17th
- Short Term 12
