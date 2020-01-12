Everything new coming to Netflix this week, and everything leaving (week of Jan. 12)

Following a slow week last week, Netflix is picking up the pace again in the middle of the month as two major original shows are returning with new seasons: Grace and Frankie and Sex Education. The latter was one of the breakout hits of 2019, and its second season looks to pick up right where the first left off. Meanwhile, Grace and Frankie continues to chug along as one of the longest-running shows ever on the service.

There are a few licensed movies worth adding to your queue as well — The Master and Steve Jobs — but personally, I’m interested to see how the NiNoKuni anime (based on the game of the same name) turned out.

Here is the complete list of the Netflix streaming arrivals and departures for the week of January 12th, 2020:

Arrivals

Sunday, January 12th

Betty White: First Lady of Television

Monday, January 13th

The Healing Powers of Dude — NETFLIX FAMILY

Tuesday, January 14th

Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts — NETFLIX FAMILY

The Master

Wednesday, January 15th

Big Fat Liar

Quien a hierro mata — NETFLIX FILM

Grace and Frankie: Season 6 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Thursday, January 16th

NiNoKuni — NETFLIX ANIME

Steve Jobs

Friday, January 17th

Satuday, January 18th

The Bling Ring

Departures

Sunday, January 12th

The Fighter

Maron: Season 1-4

Wednesday, January 15th

Forks Over Knives

The Rezort

Friday, January 17th

Short Term 12

We’ll be back next week with another roundup of all the new shows, movies, and specials arriving and departing from Netflix. In the meantime, check out everything coming and going from Netflix in January, plus a full calendar of release dates for all of Netflix’s originals movies and shows.