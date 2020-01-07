Best Sun Shade Sail to Relax Under on Your Patio

When the weather turns to a beautiful, vibrant time of year with warmer weather and daylight that lasts longer, most people like to take advantage and spend more time outdoors. But that doesn’t mean they always want to be directly in the sun. If you have a large backyard, patio, or deck area, you know that umbrellas only work for a few people and if the sun happens to beat down on that area most of the day, you’ll have your guests and family members sweating. But with a sun shade sail, you’ll be able to give them the coverage they want so they can relax more outdoors. Adding a canopy to your backyard can really give it a drastically different look and provide shade for the entire year. If sitting out in the sweltering heat for an entire afternoon doesn’t appeal to you, take a look at the three sun shade sails we’ve highlighted below and get ready to cool off.

Best Size Variety of Sun Shade Sails

Maximum comfort is not fully achieved unless everyone can be under the shade. With any of the extremely large versions of the Patio Paradise Sun Shade Sail Square Canopy, that can definitely be achieved. The one we have chosen to focus on is the 20′ x 20′ option but you can get it as large as 24′ x 24′ or as small as 2′ x 2′ with pretty much any increment in between. If you want a square one, there’s a size for you and if you want a rectangular one, there’s plenty of those as well. They also come in various colors like beige, blue, brown, canary yellow, green, orange, red, light gray, turquoise green, dark green, light gray or choose from striped patterns like beige and white, green and white, gray and white or brown and white. This will protect against 95% of harmful UV rays and gives your patio, driveway, backyard, pool, pond or sandbox some much needed privacy. Each sail is made from 100% brand new, high-density, permeable polyethylene knitted fabric material. The sides are all curved and each edge has a double layer webbing, providing a stronger hold. But you can customize the sail if you want straight sides. There are instructions provided with the purchase, giving you steps on how to install it properly. It is backed by a three-year warranty under normal usage and conditions.

Best Long-Lasting Sun Shade Sail

Providing you with many years of enjoyment, the Love Story Rectangle Sun Shade Sail Canopy is perfect for your backyard. It is made of 100% 185GSM new HDPE material and doesn’t have any recycled materials in it. This fabric is breathable, which allows cool air and light breezes to pass through for a more airy and comfortable space. Because of that, the canvas is not waterproof, so you will have to be careful with that. This will last up to five years under normal weather conditions, giving you plenty of opportunities to utilize it. It is also offered in different colors, meaning you can pick which one matches your outside decor. It provides you with a 90% shading rate and blocks up to 95% of harmful UV rays. It has curved edges like the Patio Paradise that are meant to be pulled to stretch over the area that you want shaded. If you want a customized area, you can mix different color canopies to give it a more unique look. Each edge has a stainless steel D ring and the four 4.9′ ropes help with a speedy installation. If you want the hardware kit that will help you in the installation process, it is sold separately by Love Story.

Best Sun Shade Sail for a Budget

Want to cover your guests in the backyard but don’t want to spend hundreds of dollars on a professionally installed canopy? Then you should consider grabbing the Shade&Beyond 8′ x 10′ Sun Shade Sail Canopy. This comes in sand color and is made from highly durable HDPE shade fabric. It has strongly stitched seams and stainless steel D rings on each corner. Hardware and rope to install it is sold separately. The material is breathable, so you will be able to enjoy a nice breeze when it passes through. It boasts a five-year warranty under normal weather conditions and will provide 80-85% shading and protect against 95-98% of harmful UV rays. The shade cloth may shrink a little bit, so there needs to be a tolerance for +- six inches. You can clean it with mild detergent or water.