In a post-Game of Thrones world, HBO is still crushing it while Netflix still has yet to win the “Best Picture” film glory it’s coveted for so long. And Phoebe Waller-Bridge of Fleabag fame remains a critical darling who can do no wrong. Those are just some of the big takeaways that viewers of the Golden Globes 2020 awards show telecast would have taken away from Sunday night’s airing — with Netflix coming up short in many respects possibly serving as one of the biggest surprises of the night.

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’re probably aware that Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman was one of the marquee Netflix releases of 2019. It began streaming on Netflix at the end of November and represented a milestone achievement for the streamer — securing one of the most legendary directors to bring his next feature film to Netflix (albeit with a limited theatrical run) along with acting heavy-hitters like Robert De Niro, Joe Pesci, and Al Pacino. And while it was nominated for a Best Picture award Sunday night, Netflix came up short there – in spite of the fact that this seemed as good an opportunity as any for Netflix to win this award and finally assert itself as the equal of Hollywood film studios.

Not only that, in one of the biggest surprises of the night The Irishman actually didn’t take home a single Golden Globe Sunday night. And on a related note, Netflix came into the event with 17 nominations but only ended up winning a single award — in the Best Supporting Actress category for films, for Laura Dern’s performance in the Netflix movie Marriage Story. Beyond Netflix coming up almost completely short, there was a slew of other surprises: Among them, HBO’s Succession stole the expected Best Drama series award from The Crown, which had been favored to win. Also, on the film side the Best Picture winner ended up surprising almost everyone — the World War I drama 1917 has already attracted a ton of buzz in part over the way it appears to unfold in a single take, and it ended up beating Scorsese’s and Quentin Tarantino’s latest to win in this category.

You’ll find the complete list of winners (and losers) below:

Best Motion Picture — Drama

The Irishman (Netflix)

Joker (Warner Bros.)

Marriage Story (Netflix)

1917 (Universal) (WINNER)

The Two Popes (Netflix)

Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

Dolemite Is My Name (Netflix)

Jojo Rabbit (Fox Searchlight)

Knives Out (Lionsgate)

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Sony) (WINNER)

Rocketman (Paramount)

Best Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama

Cynthia Erivo (Harriet)

Scarlett Johansson (Marriage Story)

Saoirse Ronan (Little Women)

Charlize Theron (Bombshell)

Renée Zellweger (Judy) (WINNER)

Best Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama

Christian Bale (Ford v Ferrari)

Antonio Banderas (Pain and Glory)

Adam Driver (Marriage Story)

Joaquin Phoenix (Joker) (WINNER)

Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes)

Best Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

Ana de Armas (Knives Out)

Awkwafina (The Farewell) (WINNER)

Cate Blanchett (Where’d You Go, Bernadette)

Beanie Feldstein (Booksmart)

Emma Thompson (Late Night)

Best Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

Daniel Craig (Knives Out)

Roman Griffin Davis (Jojo Rabbit)

Leonardo DiCaprio (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)

Taron Egerton (Rocketman) (WINNER)

Eddie Murphy (Dolemite Is My Name)

Best Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Kathy Bates (Richard Jewell)

Annette Bening (The Report)

Laura Dern (Marriage Story) (WINNER)

Jennifer Lopez (Hustlers)

Margot Robbie (Bombshell)

Best Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Tom Hanks (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood)

Anthony Hopkins (The Two Popes)

Al Pacino (The Irishman)

Joe Pesci (The Irishman)

Brad Pitt (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood) (WINNER)

Best Director — Motion Picture

Bong Joon-ho (Parasite)

Sam Mendes (1917) (WINNER)

Todd Phillips (Joker)

Martin Scorsese (The Irishman)

Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)

Best Screenplay — Motion Picture

Noah Baumbach (Marriage Story)

Bong Joon-ho and Han Jin Won (Parasite)

Anthony McCarten (The Two Popes)

Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood) (WINNER)

Steven Zaillian (The Irishman)

Best Motion Picture — Foreign Language

The Farewell (A24)

Les Misérables (Amazon)

Pain and Glory (Sony Pictures Classics)

Parasite (Neon) (WINNER)

Portrait of a Lady on Fire (Neon)

Best Motion Picture — Animated

Frozen 2 (Disney)

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (Universal)

The Lion King (Disney)

Missing Link (United Artists) (WINNER)

Toy Story 4 (Disney)

Best Original Score — Motion Picture

Alexandre Desplat (Little Women)

Hildur Guðnadóttir (Joker) (WINNER)

Randy Newman (Marriage Story)

Thomas Newman (1917)

Daniel Pemberton (Motherless Brooklyn)

Best Original Song — Motion Picture

Beautiful Ghosts (Cats)

I’m Gonna Love Me Again (Rocketman) (WINNER)

Into the Unknown (Frozen 2)

Spirit (The Lion King)

Stand Up (Harriet)

Best Television Series — Drama

Big Little Lies (HBO)

The Crown (Netflix)

Killing Eve (BBC America)

The Morning Show (Apple TV Plus)

Succession (HBO) (WINNER)

Best Television Series — Musical or Comedy

Barry (HBO)

Fleabag (Amazon) (WINNER)

The Kominsky Method (Netflix)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)

The Politician (Netflix)

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Catch-22 (Hulu)

Chernobyl (HBO) (WINNER)

Fosse/Verdon (FX)

The Loudest Voice (Showtime)

Unbelievable (Netflix)

Best Actress in a Television Series — Drama

Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show)

Olivia Colman (The Crown) (WINNER)

Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)

Nicole Kidman (Big Little Lies)

Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show)

Best Actor in a Television Series — Drama

Brian Cox (Succession) (WINNER)

Kit Harington (Game of Thrones)

Rami Malek (Mr. Robot)

Tobias Menzies (The Crown)

Billy Porter (Pose)

Best Actress in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy

Christina Applegate (Dead to Me)

Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Kirsten Dunst (On Becoming a God in Central Florida)

Natasha Lyonne (Russian Doll)

Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag) (WINNER)

Best Actor in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy

Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method)

Bill Hader (Barry)

Ben Platt (The Politician)

Paul Rudd (Living With Yourself)

Ramy Youssef (Ramy) (WINNER)

Best Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Kaitlyn Dever (Unbelievable)

Joey King (The Act)

Helen Mirren (Catherine the Great)

Merritt Wever (Unbelievable)

Michelle Williams (Fosse/Verdon) (WINNER)

Best Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Christopher Abbott (Catch-22)

Sacha Baron Cohen (The Spy)

Russell Crowe (The Loudest Voice) (WINNER)

Jared Harris (Chernobyl)

Sam Rockwell (Fosse/Verdon)

Best Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Patricia Arquette (The Act) (WINNER)

Helena Bonham Carter (The Crown)

Toni Collette (Unbelievable)

Meryl Streep (Big Little Lies)

Emily Watson (Chernobyl)

Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Alan Arkin (The Kominsky Method)

Kieran Culkin (Succession)

Andrew Scott (Fleabag)

Stellan Skarsgård (Chernobyl) (WINNER)

Henry Winkler (Barry)