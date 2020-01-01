The first three ‘Uncharted’ games are all free on PS Plus in January 2020

Continuing its streak of great free games as the new year starts, Sony is giving away Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection and Goat Simulator in January. As long as you have an active PlayStation Plus subscription, you can grab both titles free of charge starting on Tuesday, January 7th. The Nathan Drake Collection includes Uncharted: Drake’s Fortune, Uncharted 2: Among Thieves, and Uncharted 3: Drake’s Deception. If you missed any of these games when they came out, you should definitely add this to your collection.

Here’s the complete lineup of free PlayStation 4 games available to PS Plus subscribers in January:

Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection

From the groundbreaking storytellers at Naughty Dog, comes the genre-defining epic that revolutionized adventure storytelling, rebuilt by Bluepoint Games with the power of the PS4 system. Experience one of the most revered game series of all time as you follow the perilous journey of Nathan Drake across the globe, from humble beginnings to extraordinary discoveries. Meet an unforgettable cast of characters as Drake puts life and friendship on the line in a race against ruthless enemies to uncover unimaginable treasure.

Goat Simulator

Goat Simulator is all about causing as much destruction as you possibly can as a goat. It has been compared to an old-school skating game, except instead of being a skater, you’re a goat, and instead of doing tricks, you wreck stuff. Destroy things with style and you’ll earn even more points! When it comes to goats, not even the sky’s the limit!

Both games listed above will be free to download starting Tuesday, January 7th. As always, you will need to have an active subscription to PlayStation Plus in order to download them for free. You will also need to either keep paying for or restart your subscription in order to keep them, even if you downloaded them for free. And don’t forget — every free game from December is still available until the new Instant Game Collection arrives next week.