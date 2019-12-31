It’s New Year’s Eve, which means the string of fantastic year-end deals we’ve been enjoying for the past month or so is about to be over. It’s unfortunate, of course, but all good things must come to an end. We’ve done our best to give you every opportunity to save on all the hottest products of the season, and there are still a number of excellent deals you can take advantage of today. Highlights include Black Friday pricing on AirPods 2 and the only discount you’ll find on AirPods Pro, true wireless earbuds with touch control like AirPods for just $23.99 with coupon code 7FRH8TWS, top-rated Alexa and Google Assistant-enabled smart plugs for just $6.49 each when you buy a 4-pack, a $12 cable that charges your Apple Watch and iPhone at the same time, the best-selling TP-Link Wi-Fi range extender out there for only $16.99 or the upgraded faster version for $24.99, a best-selling Roomba robot vacuum for only $199.99, so many discounts on Bose headphones and speakers, Sonos wireless speakers starting at just $149, the Echo Dot for cars for just $14.40, $15 off the awesome Roku Streaming Stick+, and so much more.

It goes without saying that Best Buy is always a top destination for pretty much anything powered by electricity, and the nationwide retailer has been running some truly spectacular deals this holiday season. The company’s year-end sale has also been among the best we’ve found, and now it’s wrapping up. You can see all the top deals Best Buy is offering on New Year’s Eve right here, and you’ll find our picks for the 10 best ones down below.

Apple – AirPods with Charging Case (Latest Model)

Apple – AirPods with Charging Case (Latest Model): $144.99 (save $15)

(lower prices and more discounted models on Amazon)

Apple – Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS) 44mm Space Gray Aluminum Case

Apple – Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS) 44mm Space Gray Aluminum Case: $414.00 (save $15)

(lower prices on Amazon)

JBL – Link View with Google Assistant

JBL – Link View with Google Assistant: $94.99 (save $205)

Jabra – Elite Active 65t True Wireless Earbud Headphones

Jabra – Elite Active 65t True Wireless Earbud Headphones: $119.99 (save $70)

Beats by Dr. Dre – Beats Studio³ Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones

Beats by Dr. Dre – Beats Studio³ Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones: $199.99 (save $150)

Insignia™ – 3.4qt Digital Air Fryer

Insignia™ – 3.4qt Digital Air Fryer: $59.99 (save $40)

HP – Spectre x360 2-in-1 13.3″ Laptop

HP – Spectre x360 2-in-1 13.3″ Laptop: $999.99 (save $300)

TCL – 55″ Class – LED – 4 Series – 2160p – Smart – 4K UHD TV with HDR – Roku TV

TCL – 55″ Class – LED – 4 Series – 2160p – Smart – 4K UHD TV with HDR – Roku TV: $299.99 (save $30)

Samsung – 65″ Class – LED – Q60 Series – 2160p – Smart – 4K UHD TV with HDR

64.5″ screen

Large enough to provide an immersive experience for everyone in the room.

100% Color Volume with Quantum Dot

Samsung – 65″ Class – LED – Q60 Series – 2160p – Smart – 4K UHD TV with HDR: $999.99 (save $200)

TCL – 55″ Class – LED – 5 Series – 2160p – Smart – 4K UHD TV with HDR – Roku TV

Auto Game Mode

TCL – 55″ Class – LED – 5 Series – 2160p – Smart – 4K UHD TV with HDR – Roku TV: $379.99 (save $70)