Everything new coming to Netflix this week, and everything leaving (week of Dec. 29)

As is always the case when the first of the month arrives, it’s going to be an incredibly busy week on Netflix. A boatload of licensed movies and shows are dropping on Wednesday, including both volumes of Kill Bill, American Beauty, Catch Me If You Can, the best two Lord of the Rings movies and the best two Naked Gun movies. Plus, the Netflix original series Anne with an E is returning for its final season this week as well.

Unfortunately, a bunch of content is leaving Netflix as well, such as Billy Elliot, Black Hawk Down, Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas, all five Rocky movies, and every season of Frasier than ever aired.

Here is the complete list of the Netflix streaming arrivals and departures for the week of December 29th, 2019:

Arrivals

Sunday, December 29th

Lawless

Monday, December 30th

Tuesday, December 31st

The Degenerates: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Die Another Day

GoldenEye

Heartbreakers

The Neighbor — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Red Dawn

Tomorrow Never Dies

The World Is Not Enough

Yanxi Palace: Princess Adventures — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Wednesday, January 1st

21

A Cinderella Story

American Beauty

Catch Me If You Can

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Chasing Amy

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang

Chloe

City of God

Dinner for Schmucks

Dragonheart

Dragonheart 3: The Sorcerer

Dragonheart: A New Beginning

Drugs, Inc.: Season 6

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

Free Willy

Ghost Rider

Ghost Stories — NETFLIX FILM

Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle

Hitch

Inception

Instructions Not Included

Julie & Julia

Kate & Leopold

Kill Bill: Vol. 1

Kill Bill: Vol. 2

Kingpin

Kiss the Girls

Messiah — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Monster-in-Law

New York Minute

Nisman: Death of a Prosecutor — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Pan’s Labyrinth

Patriot Games

Saint Seiya: Season 4-5

Seal Team Six: The Raid on Osama Bin Laden

Shrek Forever After

Spinning Out — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Strictly Ballroom

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie

The Circle — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers

The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!

The Original Kings of Comedy

The Ring

The Talented Mr. Ripley

Tremors

True Grit

Up in the Air

What Lies Beneath

Wild Wild West

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

Wyatt Earp

Yes Man

Thursday, January 2nd

Friday, January 3rd

Saturday, January 4th

Departures

Tuesday, December 31st

About a Boy

Billy Elliot

Black Hawk Down

Christmas with the Kranks

Daddy Day Care

Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas

Frasier: Season 1-10

Frasier: The Final Season

Jackie Brown

Leap Year

Mona Lisa Smile

Pulp Fiction

Rain Man

Rocky

Rocky II

Rocky III

Rocky IV

Rocky V

Schindler’s List

Tears of the Sun

The Crow

The Dark Crystal

The Pink Panther

Wet Hot American Summer

White Christmas

Winter’s Bone

XXX: State of the Union

