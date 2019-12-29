Everything new coming to Netflix this week, and everything leaving (week of Dec. 29)

As is always the case when the first of the month arrives, it’s going to be an incredibly busy week on Netflix. A boatload of licensed movies and shows are dropping on Wednesday, including both volumes of Kill Bill, American Beauty, Catch Me If You Can, the best two Lord of the Rings movies and the best two Naked Gun movies. Plus, the Netflix original series Anne with an E is returning for its final season this week as well.
Unfortunately, a bunch of content is leaving Netflix as well, such as Billy Elliot, Black Hawk Down, Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas, all five Rocky movies, and every season of Frasier than ever aired.
Here is the complete list of the Netflix streaming arrivals and departures for the week of December 29th, 2019:
Arrivals
Sunday, December 29th
- Lawless
Monday, December 30th
- Alexa & Katie: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY
- The Disastrous Life of Saiki K.: Reawakened — NETFLIX ANIME
Tuesday, December 31st
- The Degenerates: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Die Another Day
- GoldenEye
- Heartbreakers
- The Neighbor — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Red Dawn
- Tomorrow Never Dies
- The World Is Not Enough
- Yanxi Palace: Princess Adventures — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Wednesday, January 1st
- 21
- A Cinderella Story
- American Beauty
- Catch Me If You Can
- Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
- Chasing Amy
- Chitty Chitty Bang Bang
- Chloe
- City of God
- Dinner for Schmucks
- Dragonheart
- Dragonheart 3: The Sorcerer
- Dragonheart: A New Beginning
- Drugs, Inc.: Season 6
- Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
- Free Willy
- Ghost Rider
- Ghost Stories — NETFLIX FILM
- Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle
- Hitch
- Inception
- Instructions Not Included
- Julie & Julia
- Kate & Leopold
- Kill Bill: Vol. 1
- Kill Bill: Vol. 2
- Kingpin
- Kiss the Girls
- Messiah — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Monster-in-Law
- New York Minute
- Nisman: Death of a Prosecutor — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Pan’s Labyrinth
- Patriot Games
- Saint Seiya: Season 4-5
- Seal Team Six: The Raid on Osama Bin Laden
- Shrek Forever After
- Spinning Out — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Strictly Ballroom
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie
- The Circle — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King
- The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers
- The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear
- The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!
- The Original Kings of Comedy
- The Ring
- The Talented Mr. Ripley
- Tremors
- True Grit
- Up in the Air
- What Lies Beneath
- Wild Wild West
- Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
- Wyatt Earp
- Yes Man
Thursday, January 2nd
- Sex, Explained: Limited Series — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Thieves of the Wood — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Friday, January 3rd
- Anne with an E: The Final Season — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- All the Freckles in the World — NETFLIX FILM
Saturday, January 4th
- Go! Go! Cory Carson — NETFLIX FAMILY
Departures
Tuesday, December 31st
- About a Boy
- Billy Elliot
- Black Hawk Down
- Christmas with the Kranks
- Daddy Day Care
- Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas
- Frasier: Season 1-10
- Frasier: The Final Season
- Jackie Brown
- Leap Year
- Mona Lisa Smile
- Pulp Fiction
- Rain Man
- Rocky
- Rocky II
- Rocky III
- Rocky IV
- Rocky V
- Schindler’s List
- Tears of the Sun
- The Crow
- The Dark Crystal
- The Pink Panther
- Wet Hot American Summer
- White Christmas
- Winter’s Bone
- XXX: State of the Union
