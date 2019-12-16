Save $10 on Apple Arcade with the new yearly subscription option

Apple Arcade made a splash when it arrived in September, bringing dozens of premium mobile games to iPhone and iPad owners for just $5 per month. Providing you’re interested in at least a few of the titles available on the service, it is a great deal, but as MacRumors (via ifun.de) pointed out on Monday, Apple started offering a yearly subscription that will end up saving you money if you had already planned on keeping Apple Arcade.

When I went to sign up on my account, I noticed that I was only given the option to start a monthly subscription. To get the yearly option, I had to tap on my profile photo in the top-right corner of the App Store, head to Subscriptions, and then tap Apple Arcade. I’d canceled my free trial shortly before it expired, but as you can see in the screenshot from my iPad below, I was given the option to sign back up with either a monthly or yearly subscription:

Image Source: Jacob Siegal/BGR

If you have no intention of canceling your Apple Arcade subscription any time soon, and you enjoy unlimited access to the more than 100 games the service provides, this seems like a no-brainer. With the monthly subscription, you’ll end up paying $59.88 over the course of 12 months, but with a yearly subscription, you will save $9.89. It’s not a massive discount, but if you’re going to pay anyway, why not save a few bucks?

