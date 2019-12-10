Deadpool’s MCU debut might happen as soon as Phase 4, but not in the way you think

Disney buying Fox is one of the best things that could have happened to Marvel’s MCU, as all the properties Fox owns the rights to have been brought back home. The X-Men and Fantastic Four heroes and villains are all game for the MCU now that Disney controls everything, and, best of all, Deadpool is also joining the MCU.

Deadpool is the only character whose journey so far will remain unchanged. Marvel will bring the Merc with a Mouth over to the MCU and keep in place everything we loved about the character. The question is: When will we see Deadpool in an MCU film? Plenty of reports said recently that a Deadpool 3 announcement may be imminent, but that the film likely won’t arrive until Phase 5. After all, Marvel already unveiled its plans for Phase 4, and there’s no space for a Deadpool standalone film. But a new report claims that Deadpool could be introduced as soon as 2021, in a totally unexpected way.

Phase 4 spans from May 2020 to November 2021, including several movies and Disney+ TV shows. Then, eight MCU movies will follow — four in 2022 and four in 2023, all likely part of Phase 5. We only know that Black Panther 2 will be the second movie of 2022, which means that Deadpool 3 could always get one of the remaining seven dates. That’s just speculation at this point, as Marvel is yet to reveal anything about Phase 5 or the next Deadpool film.

This brings us to a brand new rumor coming from a We Got This Covered source who reportedly shared accurate information about other movies that are in development, including Ace Ventura 3 and She-Hulk.

This person said that Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which hits theaters in May 2021, will feature a Deadpool cameo. Strange will apparently travel to different universes, and that’s how he’ll get to Fox’s X-Universe, of which Deadpool is a part. Deadpool will also be featured in one of Doctor Strange 2’s post-credit scenes, which would be a great way of teasing an upcoming Deadpool 3 film.

While this is a rumor, it’s an exciting one. Just imagine a Doctor Strange vs. Deadpool debate of any sort — or a fight, for that matter. It would be legendary.

Doctor Strange 2 won’t just contribute to Strange’s arc, as the story is meant to feature a couple of beloved Avengers heroes, including Wanda and Loki. Marvel confirmed that both the WandaVision and Loki TV series that are in the works for Disney+ will tie into the movie. That means we’ll finally learn what happened to 2012 Loki, who escaped in Endgame after getting his hands on a loose Space Stone. That’s not our Loki — it’s a Loki who created a different timeline by escaping the fate he had in the original timeline.