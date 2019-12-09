New video and photos of Tesla’s Cybertruck in the wild surface online

New photos of Tesla’s Cybertruck out in the wild help illustrate just how imposing Tesla’s all-electric pickup truck truly is. While the Cybertruck certainly looked gargantuan when it was unveiled last month, seeing it on the road and next to other vehicles provides us with a much better perspective of its size.

There haven’t been many Cybertruck sightings to date, with the first one being a short video of a Cybertruck quickly driving down a California street next to SpaceX’s headquarters. Most recently, Twitter user Cody Simms posted a photo of Tesla’s Cybertruck when he spotted one stopped at a red light close to Los Angeles International Airport.

Take a look at this thing — it’s an absolute beast of a vehicle:

Image Source: Cody Simms

Again, the word that comes to mind here is imposing. Say what you will about the vehicle’s aesthetic, there’s no denying that Tesla managed to create a heavy duty pickup truck with impressive specs at a relatively reasonable price point.

Interestingly enough, there was another Cybertruck sighting this weekend, with Elon Musk of all people at the helm:

You can’t make out Musk from the video above, but you can get a quick snippet of him below:

And in case you missed it the first time around, below is the first video we saw of Tesla’s Cybertruck out in the wild:

Tesla will eventually sell three Cybertruck models, but as we noted last week, the company will prioritize the pricier Dual motor and Tri motor models, which will both enter production in late 2021. Meanwhile, the entry-level single motor version of the Cybertruck is slated to begin production in late 2022.

It certainly remains to be seen how successful the Cybertruck proves to be, but Musk not too long ago disclosed that Tesla already has 250,000 pre-order reservations from refundable $100 deposits.