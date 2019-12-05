Best Handheld Mirror to Help with Your Beauty Routine

Many people grow up in a large family. For those of us who grew up with a few siblings, you know what it’s like to have to fight for bathroom time in the morning. While you’re all getting ready for school or work, some people are taking too long in the shower or doing their hair and there’s not enough room for everyone in there. But hogging the mirror is a definite no-no. If you’ve struggled before when it comes to getting enough access to the mirror, there’s a simple solution that will help you. Getting a handheld mirror will help you get ready in the morning, as you can use it anywhere. For those who are constantly getting ready in a hurry, picking up a handheld mirror makes all the sense in the world. We’ve highlighted three of our favorites, so you can stop stressing and yelling in the morning for people to get out of the bathroom.

Best Travel Makeup Mirror

Makeup mirrors are compact and can fit in any bag or purse without much trouble. They are perfect for you in a pinch and, while they don’t provide a lot of surface area to look at, will do just fine when you’re looking at your eyes and face. But if you’re looking for an upgrade against just a regular makeup mirror, the Fancii LED Lighted Travel Makeup Mirror is a great pickup. This mirror is lighted, so you’ll be able to see easier, if you have to get ready in the car or early in the morning. The LED lighting closely simulates natural sunlight, providing you with true, color-correct details. There are two different mirrors in this small object, one of them being 1x and the other being 10x, giving you the chance to really see what you’re doing. It has a large, five-inch, distortion-free view. This mirror is stylish, slim and weighs almost nothing. The lighting can last for up to 20,000 hours without burning out or diminishing. The mirror has a black, glossy finish on the back, making it suitable for any occasion.

Best Pack of Mirrors

Let’s be honest: you won’t always have enough mirrors. If you’re getting ready for a night out and multiple people need to do their makeup or apply face cream, you’re better off getting two different mirrors. That’s when the BeautifyBeauties Hand Mirror 5 x 11 2 Pack is a perfect purchase. This handheld mirror measures 5″ x 11″, giving you ample space to look at yourself. You can use this on the go or at your home, so if you’re someone who finds themselves putting their makeup on in the car while someone else has to drive, this is a good option. It’s easily portable and the handle is slender for simple carrying and use. So you won’t have a problem having this in one hand and your makeup in another. The mirror uses DFP glass, which is free from distortion and provides a crisp and clear reflection. The black frame surrounding the mirror makes it look sophisticated and each mirror in this pack weighs just over six ounces.

Best Mirror for a Budget

While the previous two options aren’t too expensive, some people know that they don’t want to spend a lot on a mirror that they aren’t mounting to a wall and that’s okay. For those who are just looking for something that will work in an instance, there’s the Goody 27847 Hand Mirror. Goody alerts all of their customers that the color may vary when you get yours, but it’s still a quality mirror nonetheless. It measures 11 inches long from the top of the mirror to the bottom of the handle. This is ideal for shaving and applying any type of skin care lotions or ointment. Of course, it’s also great for helping you in putting on your makeup. The bottom of the handle has an opening, so you can hang it on a hook.