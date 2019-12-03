The biggest news surrounding Netflix right now is the recent release of Martin Scorsese’s hotly-anticipated mob flick The Irishman starring Robert Dinero, Al Pacino, Joe Pesci. It finally hit the streaming service last week and subscribers seem to love it. Well, the ones who can manage to sit through the three and a half-hour long movie love it. Scorsese’s movie is one of 73 new Netflix original shows and movies that debuted over the course of November, including new seasons of The End of the F***ing World, The Great British Baking Show, Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj, and The Crown. You can check our coverage from last month for the full list of Netflix’s original November releases to make sure you didn’t miss anything, but now it’s time to set our sights on December.

This month isn’t quite as big in terms of the number of new original releases that’ll be added to Netflix’s catalog, but some of the biggest new Netflix movies and shows of the whole year are set to debut in December. Netflix’s release schedule this month includes new seasons of Fuller House, Lost In Space, Magic for Humans, and You. There’s also a new Kevin Hart documentary that’ll be released on December 27th. But there are two new Netflix originals in particular that are among the company’s most eagerly-awaited releases ever, and they’re finally set to premiere this month.

First up is the arrival of 6 Underground on December 13th, the explosive action movie by Michael Bay that will be his first feature film made for Netflix. It stars Ryan Reynolds — who was paid a whopping $27 million — and follows the story of six billionaires who become crime-fighting vigilantes. Then a week later on December 20th, Netflix will debut the first season of its epic new fantasy show The Witcher. It’s based on the books of the same name, not the video games, and it could end up being our next fantasy show obsession now that Game of Thrones is long gone.

You can check out the full list of Netflix original show and movie releases in December below, and we’ve included links to the appropriate Netflix pages where available. If you’d like to see even more that Netflix has in store next month, check out all the third-party movies and shows that are coming and going in December 2019.

Streaming December 1st

Dead Kids — NETFLIX FILM

Streaming December 2nd

Team Kaylie: Part 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Streaming December 3rd

Streaming December 4th

Streaming December 5th

Streaming December 6th

Streaming December 9th

A Family Reunion Christmas — NETFLIX FAMILY

Streaming December 10th

Michelle Wolf: Joke Show — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming December 12th

Especial de Natal Porta dos Fundos — NETFLIX FILM

Jack Whitehall: Christmas with my Father — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming December 13th

6 Underground — NETFLIX FILM

Streaming December 17th

Streaming December 18th

Don’t F**k With Cats: Hunting an Internet Killer — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Soundtrack — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming December 19th

After The Raid — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Ultraviolet: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Twice Upon a Time — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming December 20th

The Two Popes — NETFLIX FILM

The Witcher — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming December 24th

Streaming December 26th

Streaming December 27th

Streaming December 28th

Hot Gimmick: Girl Meets Boy — NETFLIX FILM

Streaming December 30th

Streaming December 31st

The Degenerates: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Neighbor — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Yanxi Palace: Princess Adventures — NETFLIX ORIGINAL