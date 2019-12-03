The biggest news surrounding Netflix right now is the recent release of Martin Scorsese’s hotly-anticipated mob flick The Irishman starring Robert Dinero, Al Pacino, Joe Pesci. It finally hit the streaming service last week and subscribers seem to love it. Well, the ones who can manage to sit through the three and a half-hour long movie love it. Scorsese’s movie is one of 73 new Netflix original shows and movies that debuted over the course of November, including new seasons of The End of the F***ing World, The Great British Baking Show, Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj, and The Crown. You can check our coverage from last month for the full list of Netflix’s original November releases to make sure you didn’t miss anything, but now it’s time to set our sights on December.
This month isn’t quite as big in terms of the number of new original releases that’ll be added to Netflix’s catalog, but some of the biggest new Netflix movies and shows of the whole year are set to debut in December. Netflix’s release schedule this month includes new seasons of Fuller House, Lost In Space, Magic for Humans, and You. There’s also a new Kevin Hart documentary that’ll be released on December 27th. But there are two new Netflix originals in particular that are among the company’s most eagerly-awaited releases ever, and they’re finally set to premiere this month.
First up is the arrival of 6 Underground on December 13th, the explosive action movie by Michael Bay that will be his first feature film made for Netflix. It stars Ryan Reynolds — who was paid a whopping $27 million — and follows the story of six billionaires who become crime-fighting vigilantes. Then a week later on December 20th, Netflix will debut the first season of its epic new fantasy show The Witcher. It’s based on the books of the same name, not the video games, and it could end up being our next fantasy show obsession now that Game of Thrones is long gone.
You can check out the full list of Netflix original show and movie releases in December below, and we’ve included links to the appropriate Netflix pages where available. If you’d like to see even more that Netflix has in store next month, check out all the third-party movies and shows that are coming and going in December 2019.
Streaming December 1st
- Dead Kids — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming December 2nd
- Team Kaylie: Part 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Streaming December 3rd
- Especial de Natal Porta dos Fundos: A Primeira Tentação de Cristo — NETFLIX FILM
- Tiffany Haddish: Black Mitzvah — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming December 4th
- Let’s Dance — NETFLIX FILM
- Los Briceño — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Magic for Humans: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming December 5th
- A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby — NETFLIX FILM
- Apache: La vida de Carlos Tevez — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Home for Christmas — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- V Wars — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming December 6th
- Astronomy Club: The Sketch Show — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Chosen One: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Confession Killer — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Fuller House: Season 5 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Glow Up — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Marriage Story — NETFLIX FILM
- Spirit Riding Free: The Spirit of Christmas — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Teasing Master Takagi-san: Season 2 — NETFLIX ANIME
- Three Days of Christmas — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Triad Princess — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Virgin River — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming December 9th
- A Family Reunion Christmas — NETFLIX FAMILY
Streaming December 10th
- Michelle Wolf: Joke Show — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming December 12th
- Especial de Natal Porta dos Fundos — NETFLIX FILM
- Jack Whitehall: Christmas with my Father — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming December 13th
- 6 Underground — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming December 17th
- Ronny Chieng: Asian Comedian Destroys America! — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming December 18th
- Don’t F**k With Cats: Hunting an Internet Killer — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Soundtrack — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming December 19th
- After The Raid — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Ultraviolet: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Twice Upon a Time — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming December 20th
- The Two Popes — NETFLIX FILM
- The Witcher — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming December 24th
- CAROLE & TUESDAY: Part 2 — NETFLIX ANIME
- Como caído del cielo — NETFLIX FILM
- Crash Landing on You — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Lost in Space: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- TERRACE HOUSE: TOKYO 2019-2020: Part 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming December 26th
- The App — NETFLIX FILM
- Le Bazar de la Charité — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Fast & Furious Spy Racers — NETFLIX FAMILY
- You: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming December 27th
- The Gift — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Kevin Hart: Don’t F**k This Up — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Streaming December 28th
- Hot Gimmick: Girl Meets Boy — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming December 30th
- Alexa & Katie: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY
- The Disastrous Life of Saiki K.: Reawakened — NETFLIX ANIME
Streaming December 31st
- The Degenerates: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Neighbor — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Yanxi Palace: Princess Adventures — NETFLIX ORIGINAL