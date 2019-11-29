The best Black Friday deals on Apple’s iPhone 11 and 11 Pro

Every Black Friday season has several stars, and the newest iPhone is definitely up there, right next to other highly coveted products like the AirPods, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation and Xbox consoles, big-screen TVs, and the newest Android handsets. The iPhone 11 series, including the base model, the iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max, are great Christmas presents, albeit expensive ones, so you’re probably wondering whether you can score some significant savings for Apple’s best iPhones.

The answer is yes, you can, but not necessarily by buying the iPhone 11 directly from Apple. Or, if you are purchasing your iPhones from an Apple Store, then you might want to save on other gifts this holidays season, in which case Amazon’s Black Friday sale might be the place to go — it includes a few amazing deals that you won’t find elsewhere, like cheaper AirPods 2, AirPods Pro, and even a surprise Nintendo Switch discount.

If you plan to buy a new iPhone 11 model on Black Friday or Cyber Monday, you’ll find all the best deals right here.

Apple’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday promo, the one that awards buyers up to $200 in gift cards, doesn’t apply to the iPhone 11 so you’ll have to pay full sticker price for either model. The cheapest iPhone 11 starts at $699, while the iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max models start at $999 and $1,099, respectively. Apple’s iPhone Upgrade Program is one way to make a Pro purchase more bearable, and you can save more money by trading in your old phone.

But if you’re not looking to avoid carriers on Black Friday, then you’d be much better off buying a new iPhone from one of Apple’s partners, each of which is ready to throw great discounts your way for Black Friday.

Best Buy, BJ’s Wholesale, Target, and Walmart have several interesting smartphone deals covering various devices, iPhone 11 included. With most of them, you’ll have to activate the phone with AT&T, Sprint, or Verizon to take advantage of the discounts. Trading in your old device will help you save even more money, if you want to call that “saving” since you’ll always get more cash if you just sell it yourself. As you’ll see in the list below, discounts range from $200 to $700 depending on the offer.

You can also score Black Friday iPhone 11 deals directly from carriers, with Verizon hosting going as far as to offer an iPhone 11 BOGO deal. That’s the kind of offer that gets you two iPhone 11 units for the price of one, but you’ll need to get new lines for the phones.

Here are some of the best iPhone 11 sales this Black Friday season — for discounts on all the other iPhones on sale this week, including iPhone XS, XR, iPhone 8, and even older devices, hit this link.