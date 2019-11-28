10 of the best PC game deals from Steam’s 2019 Autumn Sale

We’ve covered dozens of great Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals over the past few weeks, but if you have been waiting for discounts on digital PC games, this is your time. On November 26th, Steam kicked off its annual Autumn Sale, and there are a ton of games on sale from now through Monday, December 2nd.

According to the Steam blog, there are thousands of games on sale for the next few days from virtually every genre, which is quite a lot to sort through. Lucky for you, we’ve spent some time cycling through the Steam front page to find ten of the best deals on offer this week, including titles from the Gears of War, Rainbow Six, and Resident Evil series. If you’re looking to expand your Steam library in a big way, this is a great opportunity to do so.

While these ten titles are some of my personal favorites, there are literally thousands of games discounted on Steam at the moment, so be sure to visit the Steam front page yourself to see everything on sale:

All of these offers will end on Tuesday, December 3rd at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET. And if you don’t see much that stands out to you, keep in mind that the Steam Winter Sale should start in mid-December.