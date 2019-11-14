Sony’s PlayStation 5 design is still a mystery, so someone made the PS5 concept of our dreams

Sony has gone on record to reveal several details about the PlayStation 5, including the kind of CPU and GPU expected to power the next-gen gaming rig and the fast SSD that will cut loading times. More recently, Sony detailed the brand new controller it’s building for the console and revealed that gamers will be able to install partial game content if they want, likely to help conserve storage. Sony execs also hinted the console might be more affordable than we anticipated and said they’re planning to help push as many PlayStation 4 owners as possible to upgrade quickly. Of course, Sony did not actually reveal any pricing details for the PS5, an actual release date, or the console’s design.

The company is rumored to be planning a big PS5 unveiling event for February 2020, though the event has yet to be confirmed. With all that in mind, the best PS5 imagery we have for you other than photos of the leaked PS5 dev kit that studios are using to develop next-gen gaming experiences, are PS5 concepts. And now, a new imagining of Sony’s PlayStation 5 design might be the best one we’ve seen so far.

German retail chain MediaMarkt Saturn and Turn On posted on YouTube (via LetsGoDigital) a brief video that starts with what looks like the PlayStation 5 console of our dreams. The PS5 design in these images barely resembles the more daring dev kit that Sony built for developers. Still, we’re looking at clean lines and a simple enough overall look. Considering the size of cheeky GTA 6 disk relative to the console, the PS5 in this concept would actually be quite easy to carry around if that’s something anyone would want to do.

Image Source: Turn On

The concept does list actual PS5 specs, including AMD Zen 2 CPU architecture and Ryzen DNA GPU, as well as support for ray tracing. It also mentions the high-speed SSD that Sony has been teasing, going as far as to imagine that the base storage will start at 2TB, a detail that’s yet to be addressed.

When it comes to the DualShock 5 controllers, the concept imagines devices that would feature a touchscreen display in the middle, aside from the iconic DualShock design elements, and suggests the controllers could recharge wirelessly by sitting on top of the console. USB-C ports present on the front side of the console would probably recharge the new DualShock controllers even faster. Other features that Sony confirmed and demoed for the new controllers include the adaptive triggers and the new haptic feedback built into them.

The concept also says the PS5 would be backward compatible with all PlayStation systems, which is probably what gamers want. Sony said the PS5 will be backward compatible initially, but in comments that followed suggested that backward compatibility might have some limitations, without explicitly addressing them.

The video showing this new PS5 concept follows before, complete with commentary from the creators (in German).