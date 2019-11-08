Huge Google Black Friday deal leaks: Pixel 4 will be cheaper than the iPhone 11

We’re exactly three weeks away from Black Friday, and several retailers have already published their offerings. Others have yet to make their promotions officials, but those deals keep leaking as well. So it’s no wonder that the Black Friday deal for the most leaked handset in the history of smartphones has leaked ahead of time. Google’s Black Friday discount for the Pixel 4 leaked online early, and it’s great news for anyone looking to save some cash.

The Pixel 4 has a rather high price, starting at $799 for the 64GB model, which is even more expensive than the cheapest iPhone 11. That’s all the more annoying considering the Pixel 4 looks like its from 2017 and has a structural integrity problem ripped straight from 2014. Moreover, the handset needs several software fixes out of the gate, although Google has started rolling those out to get its flagship up to speed.

Even so, the Pixel 4 is the equivalent of iPhone in the Android universe because it’s the phone made by the company that also designs the software. And the phone does feature a few exciting tricks, including Android 10 running under the hood, an improved camera experience, a brand new Google Assistant, and a recording app.

But how about paying just $599 for the handset instead? That’s the deal Google is preparing for Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2019, according to Redditors who happened upon this leaked Google ad:

Image Source: Google via Reddit

The unlocked Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL should be $200 cheaper in just three weeks, so it’s probably worth waiting for Google to announce the deal before you go out and pay the full price for the phone.

Image Source: Best Buy

While this is just a rumor from Reddit, we’ll remind you that Best Buy has already made its Black Friday 2019 deals official, and they include a $200 discount on the unlocked Pixel 4 or Pixel 4 XL. Whatever deal Google has planned, it looks like other retailers will match it. The phones are $400 cheaper if you activate them with a carrier at Best Buy.