Disney+ subscribers can stream ‘Avengers: Endgame’ next week, a month earlier than expected

If anyone out there is still on the fence about whether signing up for Disney’s new streaming service Disney+ will be worth it and bring you immense value for just $6.99/month or even less if you pay annually, the media and entertainment giant on Wednesday morning rolled out yet another reason to give the new streamer a try. On launch day, which is set for November 12, you’ll be able to immediately begin streaming the biggest movie of all time — Avengers: Endgame, which is joining the service one month early.

This news is specifically for potential Disney+ users in the US, Canada, and The Netherlands, which is where the service is launching first in just six days’ time. Disney announced its surprise addition of the conclusion to the Avengers’ MCU Phase 3 saga in a tweet, adding that users in Australia and New Zealand are next up when the streamer launches there on November 19:

Oh snap! #AvengersEndgame is coming to #DisneyPlus. Start streaming the epic finale to @MarvelStudios’ Infinity Saga on November 12 in the US, Canada and Netherlands and on November 19 in Australia and New Zealand. pic.twitter.com/Bc2Ev83DuD — Disney+ (@disneyplus) November 6, 2019

While we’re on the subject of the biggest box office successes of all time, Disney+ touted in recent days that it will also be the streaming home for the #2 movie of all time — James Cameron’s Avatar. Users will be able to stream it, too, on launch day.

For a deeper look at what else you can start streaming right away once the service launches, check out our earlier coverage here for a rundown of what all will be available to watch from the get-go (spoiler alert: You’ll have hundreds of movies and shows to choose from).

Our deep-dive guide here, which tells you everything you’d need to know about the service, takes a closer look at the launch-day slate of original Disney+ content made for the service, such as the new Star Wars-themed series The Mandalorian. According to Disney, meanwhile, the following is a sampling of some of the film titles that will be available to stream at launch:

101 Dalmatians

A Bug’s Life

A Goofy Movie

An Extremely Goofy Movie

Bambi

Bao

Big Hero 6

Born in China

Cars

Fantasia

Finding Dory

Finding Nemo

Free Solo

Frozen

Fun and Fancy Free

Hercules

High School Musical

Honey, I Shrunk the Kids

Inside Out

Iron Man

Lady and the Tramp

Lilo & Stitch

Mary Poppins

Mickey, Donald, Goofy: The Three Musketeers

Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas

Moana

Monsters University

Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl

Pixar Short Films Collection Vol 1

Ratatouille

Remember the Titans

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Sleeping Beauty

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs

Star Wars: The Phantom Menace

Star Wars: Attack of the Clones

Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith

Star Wars: A New Hope

Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back

Star Wars: Return of the Jedi

Star Wars: The Force Awakens

Star Wars: The Clone Wars (animated film)

Steamboat Willie

The Good Dinosaur

The Incredibles

The Little Mermaid

The Parent Trap (1961)

The Prince & The Pauper (1990)

The Princess Diaries

The Rocketeer

The Sorcerer’s Apprentice (short)

The Sword in the Stone

The Three Caballeros

Thor: The Dark World

Toy Story

Tron (1982)

Up

Wall-E

Zootopia