Disney+ subscribers can stream ‘Avengers: Endgame’ next week, a month earlier than expected

If anyone out there is still on the fence about whether signing up for Disney’s new streaming service Disney+ will be worth it and bring you immense value for just $6.99/month or even less if you pay annually, the media and entertainment giant on Wednesday morning rolled out yet another reason to give the new streamer a try. On launch day, which is set for November 12, you’ll be able to immediately begin streaming the biggest movie of all time — Avengers: Endgame, which is joining the service one month early.
This news is specifically for potential Disney+ users in the US, Canada, and The Netherlands, which is where the service is launching first in just six days’ time. Disney announced its surprise addition of the conclusion to the Avengers’ MCU Phase 3 saga in a tweet, adding that users in Australia and New Zealand are next up when the streamer launches there on November 19:
While we’re on the subject of the biggest box office successes of all time, Disney+ touted in recent days that it will also be the streaming home for the #2 movie of all time — James Cameron’s Avatar. Users will be able to stream it, too, on launch day.
For a deeper look at what else you can start streaming right away once the service launches, check out our earlier coverage here for a rundown of what all will be available to watch from the get-go (spoiler alert: You’ll have hundreds of movies and shows to choose from).
Our deep-dive guide here, which tells you everything you’d need to know about the service, takes a closer look at the launch-day slate of original Disney+ content made for the service, such as the new Star Wars-themed series The Mandalorian. According to Disney, meanwhile, the following is a sampling of some of the film titles that will be available to stream at launch:
- 101 Dalmatians
- A Bug’s Life
- A Goofy Movie
- An Extremely Goofy Movie
- Bambi
- Bao
- Big Hero 6
- Born in China
- Cars
- Fantasia
- Finding Dory
- Finding Nemo
- Free Solo
- Frozen
- Fun and Fancy Free
- Hercules
- High School Musical
- Honey, I Shrunk the Kids
- Inside Out
- Iron Man
- Lady and the Tramp
- Lilo & Stitch
- Mary Poppins
- Mickey, Donald, Goofy: The Three Musketeers
- Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas
- Moana
- Monsters University
- Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl
- Pixar Short Films Collection Vol 1
- Ratatouille
- Remember the Titans
- Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
- Sleeping Beauty
- Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs
- Star Wars: The Phantom Menace
- Star Wars: Attack of the Clones
- Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith
- Star Wars: A New Hope
- Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back
- Star Wars: Return of the Jedi
- Star Wars: The Force Awakens
- Star Wars: The Clone Wars (animated film)
- Steamboat Willie
- The Good Dinosaur
- The Incredibles
- The Little Mermaid
- The Parent Trap (1961)
- The Prince & The Pauper (1990)
- The Princess Diaries
- The Rocketeer
- The Sorcerer’s Apprentice (short)
- The Sword in the Stone
- The Three Caballeros
- Thor: The Dark World
- Toy Story
- Tron (1982)
- Up
- Wall-E
- Zootopia