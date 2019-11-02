7 new trailers you need to watch: Knives Out, Jumanji 2, The Witcher, and more

The first weekend of November brings us several new movies, including the brand new Terminator, which will feature plenty of callbacks to the only Terminator movie everyone loves. In addition to Dark Fate, we also have Netflix’s The Irishman out in theaters this week, although it’s a limited release, and you might have to wait to catch it once it starts streaming on Netflix later this month.

Also out this weekend are Harriet and Motherless Brooklyn. One’s a biographical story about escaping slavery, and the other is a crime story about a detective (Edward Norton) suffering from Tourette Syndrome. All the while, Joker is still turning heads, continuing to rake in cash at the box office.

When it comes to new trailers, we’ve got seven clips below, including six trailers for various upcoming attractions, as well as a scene from The Irishman that Netflix posted this week. (If you only have time for one clip this week, that’s the one to try.) In addition to the final trailer for Jumanji: The Next Level, included below is also the first trailer for The Witcher. It’s not a movie, but a TV series that will hit Netflix on the same day Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hits theaters. Nevertheless, it might become one of Netflix’s most important shows in the coming years, and a worthy Game of Thrones replacement. That’s why I’ve included it in this week’s roundup of new clips.

