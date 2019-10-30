Best Hip and Joint Supplement for Senior Dogs

Is your good boy or girl getting up there in age? There’s no shame in that, but senior dogs simply won’t has as much energy as they used to and can develop more ailments. To help combat any hip or joint problems, which are very common in many breeds of dogs, there are supplements on the market to help ease pain. Since your dog can’t look out for their hip and joint function, you need to keep them as strong as possible. If you’re wondering which are the right choice for your dog, we’ve highlighted some of the best options on the market to help you pick. Let’s take a look.

Best Supplement for Dogs of All Sizes

For a soft chew that you can give your dog once a day, the Doggie Dailies Glucosamine for Dogs will provide premium joint relief for dogs. This pack has 225 chews that are specially formulated to treat dogs with a mix of Glucosamine, Chondroitin, MSM, Hyaluronic Acid, and CoQ10. It can be used by dogs of all sizes, so you don’t have to be a certain weight limit to use it. It comes in both chicken and peanut butter flavor, so you can pick which one your dog would enjoy more. These chews will improve mobility and ease discomfort while packing your dog with vitamins and minerals. These are made in the USA in a FDA-registered facility.

Best Supplement for Flexibility and Mobility

If your dog is struggling with bending down and walking, reach for the Zesty Paws Senior Advanced Glucosamine for Dogs. Each soft chew is 350mg and filled with OptiMSM, which is a GRAS-designated form of MSM that undergoes a proprietary multi-stage distillation to ensure 99.9% purity for hip and joint support. The powerful blend of ingredients promotes flexibility, mobility, range of motion and comfort for dogs of an advanced age. It contains Qmin+, which helps process the curcumin for the best results.

Best Budget Supplement

Supporting joints, cartilage and connective tissues, NaturVet Senior Wellness Hip and Joint Advanced Plus Omegas is a great, cost-effective option. You’ll receive 120 chews that are formulated with Glucosamine, Chondroitin and MSM for dogs of most ages. You can give these to dogs who are a year or older, but they are meant for dogs who are more senior. They taste like a treat, so your dog will believe you are rewarding them. The bag is resealable and the chews are wheat-free.