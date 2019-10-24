Best Nail Gun

Sometimes, jobs can only get done when you have the right tools. For a lot of construction or DIY projects around your home, you’ll need to push nails through wood at a high rate. For those times, you’ll need a nail gun. But did you know there are different types of nail guns on the market? There are brad nailers, finish nailers and framing nailers and, depending on what the job is, you need options to choose from. Rather than just hammering your arm off, you should consider using a nail gun and we’ve highlighted three below to help you in your pursuit of finishing the project correctly.

Best Brad Nailer

Without the need for compression, so you don’t have to worry about getting the tank, the PORTER-CABLE 20V MAX Cordless Brad Nailer is an easy-to-use nail gun. It is battery-powered, so you can bring it and use it anywhere. The nail diameter is 18 gauge and the depth adjustment wheel allows you to properly countersink nails consistently. The tool-free release lever and jam release, on top of the adjustment wheel, makes this simple to get the most out of. It has a 1.5 Ah 20V MAX Lithium-ion battery that lasts a long time and for up to 1,300 nails per charge. Plus, this comes with a charger. and a three-year limited warranty.

Best Finish Nailer

Featuring an integrated air duster, the Hitachi NT65M2S 16-Gauge Finish Nailer has been renamed the Metabo HPT. Perfect for moldings, furniture building and installing cabinets, you can easily adjust the drive depth with a drive dial for a professional finish. The air duster button allows air from the compressor to bypass the nailing function and send air through the hole in the front, providing you clearing abilities while you’re working. The elastomer grip adds comfort and the ergonomically designed simple flip actuation switch can give you an easy transition from bump to rapid fire modes.

Best Framing Nailer

Framing nailers are better for big jobs like sheathing, wood siding and fence building and the NuMax SFR2190 Pneumatic 21 Degree 3 1/2″ Full Round Head Framing Nailer can help you with all those jobs. This 21-degree pneumatic framing nailer is composed of a durable magnesium body and an ergonomic secure handle. It has depth adjustment and a no mar tip, so you can use it on different surfaces without worrying about ruining them. It has interchangeable triggers and a one-year limited warranty. It’ll match up well with a compressor that is minimum 2.5 CRM @ 90 PSI.