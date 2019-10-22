Best Noise-Cancelling Earmuffs for Kids

One of the cutest things you’ll see each year is during a major sports championship event when winning players are holding their young babies during the celebration. Most of the time, those kids are wearing earmuffs, since it is always a loud affair. Protective earmuffs keep children’s fragile ears safe since they don’t know to cover them themselves. Having noise-cancelling earmuffs any time you may be going to a loud event, like a parade or game, is a smart choice for any parent. We’ve highlighted some of the best options on the market today to prevent your child’s hearing from becoming damaged.

Best Overall Noise-Cancelling Earmuffs

Perfect for your children from zero to two years of age, the Baby Banz Earmuffs Infant Hearing Protection are stylish and durable. These earmuffs have an industry-leading noise reduction rating of 31dB. They block out harmful noises and protect the ear canals. They have a low profile design, so they are less bulky, and come in 23 different colors, so you can find ones that are perfect for your son or daughter. They are lightweight and are specifically designed for babies and toddlers. Perfect for outdoor and indoor events, the super soft padding covers the ears and are comfortable to wear.

Best Noise-Cancelling Earmuffs for Longevity

With adjustable features, the Hearing Protection Headphones by My Happy Tot can be used as your toddler becomes a teenager, as they are meant for babies to 12 year olds. They are fully adjustable and made from non-BPA materials, so they don’t feel cheap. The ear pads are comfortable and slightly deflate to contour to your child’s head and continue to do so as they grow. Harmful frequencies won’t break through the protective barrier and they come in both a blue and a pink color. These are the right choice to enjoy Fourth of July fireworks displays for years to come.

Best Zero-Pressure Noise-Cancelling Earmuffs

No longer will your baby feel uncomfortable wearing earmuffs when they have the BBTKCARE Earmuffs Infant Hearing Protection. These ear pads have a zero-pressure design, so they’ll sit easily on your child’s ears and keep their hearing protected. The adjustably and comfy headband helps ensure a perfect fit for babies who are three months old up to two years old. At their smallest, they measure 6.7″ x 3″ x 6.3″ and they can expand to grow with your baby. This is the perfect baby shower gift, as it comes in multiple different colors and can be used at all sorts of events.