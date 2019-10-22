Best Loaf Pan for Homemade Bread

Not many things fill your house with the smell of pure bliss more than baking a loaf of bread. It’s the perfect time of year for pumpkin bread and banana bread is never out of season. But in order to create some of the best breads for your family to enjoy during the holidays, you’ll need a quality loaf pan to get that baking done. A loaf pan will heat your bread evenly and let you set your ingredients in the oven and create mouth-watering flavors. Depending on what type of bread you want to make, or if you’re in the mood for a meat loaf, there’s different pans for you to try. We’ve hand picked three of them for you to show you how your autumn can improve.

Best Set of Loaf Pans

If you’re looking for a terrific set of loaf pans to make multiple breads at once, check out the USA Pan 1 Pound Loaf Pan Set. Made in the USA and made from aluminized steel, these one-pound loaf pans measure 8.5″ x 4.5″ x 2.75″. These pans are unique in the fact that their surfaces are corrugated to facilitate air circulation, giving you a quicker release and a more even bake. Each pan is coated with a non-stick coating called Americoat that is PTFE, PFOA and BPA-free.

Best Ceramic Loaf Pan

Guaranteeing even heat distribution, the GreenLife Ceramic Non-Stick Loaf Pan is great for both bread and meat loaves. This ceramic dish is 8.5″ x 4.4″ x 2.7″ and comes in a vibrant turquoise color. The premium baking surface has a healthy, ceramic, non-stick coating and is manufactured without PFAS and PFOA. It has heavy-duty steel to heat up quickly and distribute the heat. You can put it in ovens as hot as 450°F and it won’t have food cling to it after it’s done being used. This loaf pan cannot be put in the dishwasher.

Best Value Loaf Pan

For a loaf pan that works great and won’t warp, the Farberware Nonstick Bakeware 9-inch by 5-inch Loaf Pan is a cost-effective option. This pan provides you bang for your buck and is made with a heavy-duty construction that heats evenly. You won’t have any hot spots and the inside of the pan has a non-stick coating that promotes quick release. This can bake as high as 450°F and come out looking just as it always has. Farberware is a known brand with quality products and every piece of its collection comes with a quality-assurance guarantee.