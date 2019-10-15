Best Spice and Herb Grinder

Season your meals properly and make sure you get the right ingredients and the correct amount every time when you chop up your spices and herbs with a grinder. If you want fresh ingredients that don’t come in a bottle or jar, then you’ll want to take part in the creative process of meal making. That’s why you need to get your own spice and herb grinder. Want oregano, a ground bay leaf, or to make your peppercorns into fine pepper? You can do all of that right in your kitchen with little effort. We’ve found some of the top grinders on the market to give you a head start in the kitchen, since it’s nearly dinner time.

Best Spill-Proof Grinder

Boasting a new and improved design, the Kozo Best Herb Grinder is specifically made to hold more ground material. It doesn’t take much effort to use and it now has a removable mesh screen that is deeper and fits perfectly into the bottom piece. It has a very strong magnetic lid that will hold your herbs and spices in place, even when it’s upside down. The top and bottom grip fit your fingers and are convenient to hold. This 2.5″ grinder is built of heavy-duty aluminum alloy, so the chambers open smoothly.

Best Grinder for Shredding

Built with diamond cutting teeth, the Golden Gate Grinders #1 Best Herb Grinder is built with four pieces. You’ll get the ultimate grinding experience and effortless shredding, thanks to the maximum strength aircraft grade aluminum construction. There is also a thin poly o-ring that provides smooth grinding and less friction. It comes with a pollen catcher and scraper, so you’ll get the freshest ingredients possible. The lid features powerful neodymium magnets that will lock in the lid and the freshness. The outside has a black anodized matte finish that is scratch-resistant and won’t show smudge marks.

Best Value Grinder

With eight color possibilities, the Golden Bell 4 Piece 2″ Spice Herb Grinder will fit nicely with your kitchen decor. It is made of four pieces and three chambers, so you’ll get a great cost-efficient option with an intricate design. It has a magnetized lid for considerably less spilling and it is equipped with mesh screen filters to weed out very fine pollen. There’s also a pollen scrapper to get rid of said pollen. There’s a thin poly o-ring that provides less friction when it’s in use. The entire device is made from heavy-duty zinc alloy that is built to last.