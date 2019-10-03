Best Rolling Pin

For those of us who are obsessed with baking shows, particularly anything on Food Network or The Great British Bake Off, we’ve seen all of the amazing kitchen equipment that is needed to create award-winning cakes and pastries. But you don’t need to go out and spend hundreds of dollars for all of it. Something that is such a simple concept but a key to a good bake is a quality rolling pin. A rolling pin helps you even the dough out and makes sure there’s no rips or air pockets in your dough. While people have used cans in the past to flatten their dough, something that’s uniform and can cover your entire dough is preferred. Grab any of the three pins we’ve picked out below and make Mary Berry proud.

Best Wood Rolling Pin

We all think of wood rolling pins as the quintessential rolling pin. But with the Joseph Joseph 20085 Adjustable Rolling Pin, you’ll be able to get so much more out of one. It has removable rings that let you roll your dough into different thicknesses. There are rings for 1/16″, 1/6″, 1/4″ and 3/8″, allowing you to get the thickness that you need for your particular bake. You can use it on pizza doughs, pie crusts, or for tarts and cookies. The pin measures 16.5″ in length and 2.5″ in diameter. It’s made from solid beech wood and can be hand washed.

Best Metal Rolling Pin

For a rolling pin that is simple to clean and one that food won’t stick to easily, try the Ultra Cuisine Professional French Rolling Pin. The design is 15.75″ of stainless steel with a slightly tapered feel. The design itself lets you feel where the dough is uneven, as opposed to pins with handles that can’t. You can chill the rolling pin to make sure the dough doesn’t warm up too quickly. It won’t absorb colors or odors, which make it more hygienic to use on your doughs. Use it to roll out fondant, pasta, pizza, or any type of homemade dough.

Best Marble Rolling Pin

Providing a cool surface to contact the dough, the Fox Run Polished Marble Rolling Pin works to keep your dough from heating on the table. It measures 18″ in length with the handles and the rolling marble is 10″ long. It has natural non-stick properties, so you won’t have to worry about peeling your dough off of it when it’s sticky. It has nylon ball bearings for a smooth, even roll. It comes with a resting wooden base to keep it in when you’re not using it.