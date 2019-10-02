One of the Pixel 4’s last remaining secrets just leaked

The Pixel 4 is hardly a secret anymore, and that’s due to Google’s own teasers and official announcements, but also to all the YouTubers that got their hands on working Pixel 4 prototypes in Asia. We thought we knew everything there was to know about the handset with some two weeks to go until the official Google press conference, but it turns out the phone might have one major feature that was somehow kept secret.

Someone is Malaysia attempted to sell a Pixel 4 XL on local site Shopee (via 9to5Google) before it vanished. It’s unclear whether someone bought the handset, or whether the seller changed their mind.

The device on sale was a pre-release 128GB Google Pixel 4 XL unit in Clearly White, similar to what we’ve seen in the YouTube clips from Malaysia and Vietnam. The device doesn’t come in the actual retail box from Google, but it is bundled with the official 18W USB-C charger, as well as a headphone dongle.

Image Source: Shopee via 9to5Google

What’s more interesting is that the seller says the Pixel 4 will support 40W wired charging, although it’ll require the purchase of a separate charger to support those speeds. If accurate, the claim means the Pixel 4 will be one of the fastest smartphones on the market when it comes to charging speeds.

This is the first time we’ve heard of 40W charging support for the Pixel 4, and, if real, this should easily be one of the phone’s main selling points, right alongside the new rear camera system, 3D face recognition, Motion Sense radar-based gestures recognition, and the new Google Assistant.