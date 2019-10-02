iOS 13.2 public beta now available, so everyone can try Deep Fusion

Just hours after the first beta for iOS 13.2 rolled out to developers, Apple has released the public beta software as well, which means that everyone with an iPhone can try out Apple’s new Deep Fusion camera technology. Based on the early reactions from those who installed the developer beta early today, Deep Fusion technology is everything it’s cracked up to be and more, so if you want to make your photos look even better, download the beta.

Here’s how Apple describes its Deep Fusion camera tech: “Deep Fusion is a new image processing system enabled by the Neural Engine of A13 Bionic. Deep Fusion uses advanced machine learning to do pixel-by-pixel processing of photos, optimizing for texture, details and noise in every part of the photo.”

If you’re wondering whether or not your device is compatible with iOS 13.2 or the iPadOS 13.2, we wrote up a full list below that contains every compatible iPhone and iPad:

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone 11

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone X

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone 6s

iPhone 6s Plus

iPhone SE

12.9-inch iPad Pro 3rd generation

12.9-inch iPad Pro 2nd generation

12.9-inch iPad Pro 1st generation

10.5-inch iPad Pro

9.7-inch iPad Pro

iPad Air 3rd generation

iPad Air 2

iPad 6th generation

iPad 5th generation

iPad mini 5th generation

iPad mini 4

iPod touch 7th generation

To download the latest beta, you can hop over to Settings > General > Software Update on your iOS device and then hit “Download and Install” located towards the bottom of the page. Per usual, you’ll want to make sure that your device is fully backed up before you install a new iOS update of any kind.