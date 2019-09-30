Best Cupcake and Muffin Pan

Fall is the perfect time to bake. It’s not too hot to turn the oven on anymore and there’s plenty of amazing and delicious recipes that will make your home smell amazing. Some of the simplest but most appreciated things to make for you and your family, whether you’re a seasoned baker or a novice one, are cupcakes or muffins. The best way to get the exact right shape is to use a cupcake and muffin pan. These pans help you properly portion your batter so you get uniform baked goods every time. If you’re looking for a way to spice up your fall, take a look at these pans we’ve hand selected for you and get ready to preheat the oven.

Best Nonstick Pan

Built to last for a lifetime, the USA Pan Bakeware Cupcake and Muffin Pan will produce standard size breakfast treats. You’ll be able to make a dozen cupcakes or muffins each time you use it and you won’t have to worry about an annoying cleaning experience afterwards. This pan is coated with a nonstick Americoat coating that provides quick and easy release of the food and the aluminized steel that the pan is made of is very durable. You’ll only have to use mild soap and water to get this pan looking brand new again. The fluted design is ideal for heating distribution and airflow.

Best Mini Muffin Pan

If you’re making a huge feast for brunch, try the OXO Good Grips Non-Stick Pro Mini Muffin Pan. It’s made of commercial-grade, heavy-gauge aluminized steel to provide a faster and more even heating process. You can make 24 mini cupcakes or muffins, so you’ll be able to feed your hungry guests. The pan is layered twice with a ceramic-reinforced coating that is stain, scratch and corrosion-resistant. The square-rolled edges make taking it in and out of the oven a breeze. The pan has a micro-textured pattern to improve airflow.

Best Silicone Pan

For an easier time popping out your treats, check out the keliwa 12 Cup Silicone Muffin / Cupcake Baking Pan. The silicone is high quality, 100% food grade and has excellent heat regulation. You don’t need to spray any nonstick coating or put any type of wrapper underneath the muffins or cupcakes to get them out of the pan easily. It is heat-resistant up to 450°F and can be put in the microwave, freezer, refrigerator or dishwasher. You can even fold the pan when you are putting it away and it won’t affect its shape. The pan is guaranteed to never mold and will last you a long time.