Watch the reveal of the OnePlus 7T and OnePlus TV live right here

Sandwiched between Apple’s reveal of the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro earlier this month and Google’s Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL in October, OnePlus is taking the stage today to take the wraps off of its next flagship phone. Unlike most other vendors, OnePlus isn’t quite as secretive when it comes to smartphone releases, but either way, the OnePlus 7T has leaked extensively in the weeks ahead of the launch event, which kicks off at 10:30 AM ET.

According to the leaks, the OnePlus 7T will feature a 6.55-inch 2K AMOLED 90Hz display, Snapdragon 855+ CPU, 3800 mAh battery, triple camera system, 8GB of RAM, and up to 256GB of internal storage. We also know exactly what the phone is going to look like, because OnePlus CEO Pete Lau showed us last week.

You can watch OnePlus officially unveil the OnePlus 7T and the OnePlus TV below starting at 10:30 AM ET:

It’s worth noting that this live stream is just one of several major reveal events OnePlus has planned. A launch event in India actually started shortly before this stream, where OnePlus already showed off its next two major products. An interesting strategy, but one that probably suits OnePlus’s international audiences. There will also be a third and final event in London on October 10th, where OnePlus says there is “much more to come.”

Having skimmed through the India reveal live stream, the OnePlus TV appears to be a 55-inch 4K QLED TV, but I’m sure that the company will have more to say about the smart TV during its US live stream as well.