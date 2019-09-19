Best Shoe Rack for Your Closet

One of the most taxing chores is to try to find the match to a shoe. Looking down into your closet at an endless abyss of shoes, searching for the pair that you want or just the other one to complete a set is a fool’s chore. With a basic shoe rack, this problem would be solved in no time. You won’t have the headache of ripping apart your house for a missing heel or loafer. Plus, if you have to move, there’s nothing like throwing mountains of shoes into boxes, only to have to sort them once you unpack. Make your life easier with any of these quality shoe racks and stop having to wear the sneakers you leave by the door since you can’t find anything else.

Best Covered Shoe Rack

If you have pairs of Christian Louboutin or Manolo Blahnik heels, you don’t want to just leave them on the floor. With the SONGMICS 10 Tier Shoe Rack, you can display your footwear proudly or keep it covered. Measuring 34.6″ x 11.1″ x 60.9″, it has ten shelves that are 6.8″ high, giving you ample room to organize all of your shoes. It is constructed with non-woven fabric, steel tubes, and PP plastic connectors that will last a long time. This rack has a zippered cover that keeps dust off of your shoes and out of sight. You can also remove a shelf to fit boots, high heels or other accessories.

Best Metal Shoe Rack

Boasting four tiers that are the perfect size for about 20 pairs of shoes, the Homebi 4-Tier Shoe Rack is a durable piece of furniture for your house. It measures 35.6″ x 12″ x 33.27″ and the powder-coated metal tubes can hold a solid amount of weight, letting you store shoes, heels or boots. This rack is stackable, so you can buy two and put them on top of each other for eight tiers. It takes little time to set up and each tier is high enough to fit a size 11 men’s high top sneaker.

Best Hanging Shoe Rack

Sometimes you need to really consolidate space and the MISSLO Over the Door Shoe Organizer is perfect for those scenarios. You can drape your shoe rack over the back of your closet door, helping you keep precious space in the closet free. There are 24 large mesh pockets, so you’ll be able to fit 12 pairs of shoes in the organizer. The dimensions are 56.5″ x 22.33″ and it can be cut if you need to specifically fit it. It hangs by four hooks that are thrown over the door. This can also be used to hold whatever else you may need to keep stored in your home.