Best Pet Entry Door

Quite honestly, one of the dream scenarios when owning a pet is not having to walk them much. While people do enjoy their bonding time with their pets as they stroll around and await for them to do their business, training your pet to go out on their own is ultimately something most owners want. If you own a home and have a fenced in yard, having a pet entry door allows your pet the freedom to spend time outside on their own. Obviously, this isn’t perfect for all pets and training your pet is the most important part of all this. But if you are at a level of comfort with your pet to allow them to go in and out of your house, any of the entry doors we’ve highlighted below should do the trick.

Best Patio Sliding Pet Door

Giving your pet the ability to head out onto your patio, the PetSafe Freedom Aluminum Patio Panel Sliding Glass Door for Dogs and Cats takes almost no time to install. You won’t have to cut any frames, walls or doors and the panels adjusts from 75 7/8″ to 80 11/16″ to fit your door frame. It also comes in an 91 7/6″ to 96″ adjustable model. The insert has a tinted, flexible flap that has a magnetic closure, keeping outside heat and cold out. The door is built with weather-resistant aluminum and shatterproof glass, so it’s sturdy for heavy usage.

Best Electronic Pet Door

For a smart alternative for the technologically-advanced household, the High Tech Pet Power Pet Electronic Door is a cut above the rest. The door is motorized to move up and down whenever your pet is in front of it, wearing the MS-4 ultrasonic collar. The sensors are set to only work when the pet is standing in front of it and not just walking by or sleeping near it. There are four control settings you can use: in only, out only, full access or close and lock, allowing you to set it for whatever purposes your pet needs. It is wind and waterproof and provides an airtight seal, while also featuring a deadbolt lock for added security. It measures 8 1/4″ x 10″ and is meant for pets up to 30 pounds.

Best Pet Door for Different Wall Types

Featuring a ton of versatility, the PetSafe Wall Entry Pet Door with Telescoping Tunnel can be installed on various wall types. It works with all types of siding, stucco and brick and the cut out template and instructions are included. The PVC plastic frame holds up against UV exposure and the telescoping tunnel fits wall thicknesses of 4 3/4″ to 7 1/4″. They have a small, medium and large size, depending on how big your pet is. You can slide in a panel to add protective insulation and help control the amount of outdoor access your pet has.