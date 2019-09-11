Galaxy S11 colors may have been leaked months before the phone’s reveal

Samsung launched the Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+ last month, but leaks don’t care about release dates. On Tuesday, SamMobile shared its second substantial Galaxy S11 leak in as many weeks, purportedly revealing the color options for a flagship phone which almost certainly won’t be announced until 2020.

According to SamMobile, the Galaxy S11 will be available in Blue, Pink, Black, and White. All four of these colors are also available for the Galaxy Note 10 (though not in every territory). Apple expanded its color palette with the launch of the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro earlier this week, but Samsung’s range was fairly impressive this year as well, from yellow to silver to red, and even green, which Apple brought to the iPhone 11 Pro.

SamMobile adds that Samsung may stick with the “Aura” branding it used on the Note 10 line. While it didn’t win me over right away, I ended up becoming a pretty big fan of the Aura Glow color option after spending a week or two with the Note 10, and I certainly wouldn’t mind seeing it carry over to the Galaxy S11 next year.

Beyond the colorways, SamMobile also recently reported that Galaxy S11 buyers will have a wealth of storage options to choose from. The Galaxy Note 10 notably dropped the microSD card slot, and it wouldn’t be surprising to see the S11 do the same. Therefore, while the base storage will likely start at 128GB once again, it could go as high as 1TB across all three models as well. It won’t make everyone happy, but it’s not the worst solution.