Everything new coming to Netflix this week, and everything leaving (week of Sep. 8)

If you’re in the mood for some wholesome, relaxing TV, Netflix has you covered this week.

Not only is the latest season of the charming reality show Terrace House arriving on the service, but Jon Favreau’s The Chef Show is returning with more episodes as well. There is so much drama and violence on television, it’s nice to take a break and chill out every once in a while, and you can do plenty of that this week.

Other highlights this week include the ninth season of Shameless, a fascinating documentary series called The Mind, Explained, and a new stand-up special from Bill Burr in which he gets mad about things.

Here is the complete list of the Netflix streaming arrivals and departures for the week of September 8th, 2019:

Arrivals

Monday, September 9th

Norm of the North: King Sized Adventure

Tuesday, September 10th

Bill Burr: Paper Tiger — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Eat Pray Love

Evelyn — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Shameless: Season 9

TERRACE HOUSE: TOKYO 2019-2020 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Thursday, September 12th

Friday, September 13th

Saturday, September 14th

We Have Always Lived in the Castle

Departures

Monday, September 9th

Leroy & Stitch

Lilo & Stitch 2: Stitch Has A Glitch

Saturday, September 14th

Disney’s Pocahontas

Tulip Fever

We’ll be back next week with another roundup of all the new shows, movies, and specials arriving and departing from Netflix. In the meantime, check out everything coming and going from Netflix in September, plus a full calendar of release dates for all of Netflix’s originals movies and shows.