Everything new coming to Netflix this week, and everything leaving (week of Sep. 8)

If you’re in the mood for some wholesome, relaxing TV, Netflix has you covered this week.
Not only is the latest season of the charming reality show Terrace House arriving on the service, but Jon Favreau’s The Chef Show is returning with more episodes as well. There is so much drama and violence on television, it’s nice to take a break and chill out every once in a while, and you can do plenty of that this week.
Other highlights this week include the ninth season of Shameless, a fascinating documentary series called The Mind, Explained, and a new stand-up special from Bill Burr in which he gets mad about things.
Here is the complete list of the Netflix streaming arrivals and departures for the week of September 8th, 2019:
Arrivals
Monday, September 9th
- Norm of the North: King Sized Adventure
Tuesday, September 10th
- Bill Burr: Paper Tiger — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Eat Pray Love
- Evelyn — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Shameless: Season 9
- TERRACE HOUSE: TOKYO 2019-2020 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Thursday, September 12th
- The I-Land — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Mind, Explained — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Turbo
Friday, September 13th
- The Chef Show: Volume 2— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Head Count
- Hello, Privilege. It’s Me, Chelsea — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- I’m Sorry: Season 2
- Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress: The Battle of Unato — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Ranch: Part 7 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Tall Girl — NETFLIX FILM
- Unbelievable — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Saturday, September 14th
- We Have Always Lived in the Castle
Departures
Monday, September 9th
- Leroy & Stitch
- Lilo & Stitch 2: Stitch Has A Glitch
Saturday, September 14th
- Disney’s Pocahontas
- Tulip Fever
