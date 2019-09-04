Best Work Bench for Your Home

Home improvements are never easy and they can made even more difficult if you don’t have a consistent place to work. While we all wish we were Tim “The Tool Man” Taylor from Home Improvement, we don’t have to be that handy to take care of some side projects. With a solid work bench to keep in your basement or garage, you’ll have a place to sit or stand and tinker. Whether you need to cut wood for building a deck or you want a place to store your tools, a work bench can come to the rescue. Take a look below for three terrific options of work benches and get ready to do your best Tim Taylor grunt.

Best Customizable Work Bench

Rather than just give you a bench with fixed dimensions, the 2x4basics 90164 Custom Work Bench and Shelving Storage System lets you decide how big you want it to be. The pack comes with four work bench legs and six shelf links, while getting the lumber is up to you. So whatever size area you want to put it in, that’s how you can cut your lumber. There’s no need to angle cut either as 90 degree cuts will do just fine. The brackets are made from heavy gauge structural resin, meaning it’ll last and easily lock in with your wood. Feel free to stack shelves or create a longer surface area, as the design is yours to make.

Best Lighted Work Bench

If the area you’re going to keep your work bench in is dimly lit, then a bench with a light is a smart option. The Seville Classics UltraHD Lighted Work Bench is expertly crafted and provides you with plenty of storage and work space. It has a stainless steel frame and Ultraguard steel drawers that are fingerprint-resistant. It has a powder coat finish that won’t rust and leveling feet, so you can keep it sturdy no matter where you put it. Above the work area is a built-in fluorescent light and a power strip that’s easy to reach. You can hang larger items on the pegboard that includes 23 hooks. On top of the light is a shelf for additional storage. The work surface is 1.5″ thick and the unit measures 48″ x 24″ x 65.5″.

Best Transportable Work Bench

Sometimes you need to move your bench closer to where your repairs are. That’s when the WORX Pegasus Multi-Function Work Table and Sawhorse can come in handy. It can convert from a work table to a sawhorse in seconds and simply fold up to go anywhere. When it’s a work table, it can hold up to 300 lbs and when its a sawhorse, it can hold up to 1,000 lbs. There are two quick clamps and four clamp dogs to stabilize a variety of different materials. The tabletop weighs 30 lbs and measures 31″ x 25″ x 32″, giving you a commendable amount of space.