Best Set of Highlighters

With school back in session, it’s time to make sure you have your school supplies ready for this year. One of the integral parts of cramming sessions is a set of highlighters to help you focus on what might be on an exam. Having a trusted set of highlighters aids you in your reading and assists you in comprehension. Plus, they’re a great way to create a shortcut for yourself for when you need to quickly skim the material the morning of the exam. The last thing you want are highlighters that will dry out easily. We’ve “highlighted” three sets below for you, pun intended.

Best Gel Highlighter

Gel highlighters are made not to smear and are easier to push onto the page and the Sharpie 1803278 Accent Gel Highlighter is a prime example. With its new technology, this prevents smearing across pen and marker inks or ink jet printouts. It won’t dry out if it’s left uncapped, which is a huge plus for those of us who are forgetful. You’ll get three pens in each pack, all of which are different colors, so you’ll be able to highlight different topics. In order to move the gel top upwards, you just need to twist the bottom of the highlighter. These are great to use on magazines or Bibles.

Best Chisel Tip Highlighter

For broad highlighting, the BIC Brite Liner Highlighter is a can’t-miss option. The chisel tip gives you wide strokes as well as a fine tip for underlining purposes. This non-toxic highlighter is ACMI approved and won’t dry out if left uncapped for eight hours. The pen-shaped design has a comfortable grip, making it easy to hold and sure that it won’t slip out of your hand while in use. You’ll get five quality highlighters with this pack but there are larger packs available.

Best Color Variety of Highlighter

If you have a lot of subjects and books to get through and you want to designate a color or two per book, then you’ll need a lot of colors. That’s where the Zebra MILDLINER WKT7-5C / WKT7-5C-RC / WKT7-5C-NC Set comes into play. Each set comes with three packs of five different colors, so you’ll get 15 options to use. This Japanese import offers all pale colors, so the highlighter won’t drown out the words on the page for you. These will work with any type of paper and they have impressed users all over the world.