iPhone 11 tipped to ship with bigger batteries and a faster charger

Apple is widely expected to unveil the iPhone 11 series on September 10th, with the three new iPhones expected to hit stores some 10 day later. As much as Apple wants to keep its next smartphone secret, we inevitably find out several details about them well before the press event and this year is no different. We’ll see three new iPhones in stores next month, featuring almost the same design as the iPhone XS and XR handsets. What will change is the rear camera of all three iPhone 11 phones, as each model will have an additional lens on the back compared to its predecessor.

While the new cameras are the biggest changes this year, there are other upgrades that Apple fans might love just as much. For example, the latest rumors suggest Apple’s upcoming new iPhone 11 models will feature larger batteries and — FINALLY — a faster charger.

According to ChargerLab, the iPhone 11 phones will ship with a USB-C charger in the box, which is excellent news.

😆The iPhone 11 will come with a USB-C charger. pic.twitter.com/FqYgAHJnqx — ChargerLAB (@chargerlab) August 20, 2019

A USB-C charger will significantly increase charging speeds on all three iPhones. You can already purchase a USB-C charger for your current iPhone, but considering how expensive iPhones are, it would be even better if it shipped right inside the box. A USB-C charger would also fix one other problem for Apple. As it stands now, iPhones can’t be connected to new MacBooks that only feature USB-C ports without buying an additional cable that costs a minimum of $20 from Apple. By replacing the old 5W USB iPhone charger with a new USB-C model, Apple would also include a Lightning-to-USB-C cable in the box.

As 9to5Mac explains, it was the same ChargerLab last year that leaked the USB-C charger that would ultimately launch alongside the 2018 iPad Pros. But the source was wrong to claim the iPhone XS would get it as a default charger, too. On the other hand, ChargerLab isn’t the first to claim the iPhone 11 series will feature USB-C chargers. Reports earlier this year made similar claims, which made plenty of sense considering what the competition is doing.

Everyone in the business is increasing battery charging speeds on flagship devices, with rates exceeding 20W. Samsung, for example, is the latest smartphone vendor to upgrade charging speeds on its flagships, with the Galaxy Note 10 supporting 25W speeds out of the box. Apple’s USB-C Power Adapter supports 18W speeds, which is a significant bump over the default 5W iPhone charger.

Add to that bigger batteries, and the overall iPhone 11 battery experience will be much better than it has been in the past.

Along those lines, Digitimes claims the three new iPhones will have bigger batteries than their 2018 predecessors. We’re looking at 3,200 mAh, 3,500 mAh, and 3,000 mAh for the iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone Pro Max, and iPhone 11, respectively.

The report also offers other specs details for the three phones, matching earlier iPhone 11 rumors. The three iPhones will have the same screen sizes as their predecessors, with two of them featuring OLED panels, while the cheaper model gets an LCD screen. All of them will have the same Face ID design and won’t support 3D Touch. A new A13 processor will power all 2019 iPhones, and reverse wireless charging is also supposedly in the cards for the handsets.

Hopefully, these battery rumors will be confirmed come September 10th, when Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 11 series.