Impress your guests by making delicious and exotic desserts like crème brûlée or a soufflé when you grab any of these sets of ramekins. The perfect portion size for a dessert, ramekins help you divvy up individual after-meal treats quickly and easily. Whether you’re in the mood for custard, ice cream, pudding or just some fruit, using a ramekin to hold your food is more guest-friendly and more elegant than just plopping it in a bowl. Plus, ramekins can be baked, so you’ll have no fear using that browning torch to crisp up the food (unless you are someone who shouldn’t be trusted with a browning torch). Take a look at these sets of ramekins and start planning out those desserts you want to make.

Best Large Set of Ramekins

With the classic French white design, the California Home Goods Porcelain Ramekins make for a great set. Offering you eight 4oz ramekins, you’ll have enough to feed yourself and your guests with all types of cobblers or rumble pies. They can hold dishes that are piping hot or freezing cold and won’t crack or break. You can put them in the oven or freezer without having to worry. They are washable by hand or in the dishwasher, making cleaning them simple. California Home Goods offers a lifetime guarantee on all their ramekins.

Best Color Variety Ramekin Set

If you’re not into the classic white look, check out the Rachael Ray 53294 Ramekins Dipping Cups in assorted colors. Giving you a blue, yellow, red, and orange one, this set has a contemporary design with vibrant colors and built-in handles. The handles are flared, so you can get a good grip from any angle. These are 10oz, giving you more flexibility to fill them up with dips, veggies and make them for everyday use. They are dishwasher safe, microwave safe and can be put in the oven or freezer.

Best Ramekin Set for Baking

Being able to withstand temperatures up to 2000°F, the Bellemain 4 oz Porcelain Ramekins are built to last. This set of six ramekins is made with thicker porcelain and finished with an elegant gloss. These are great to use if you’re making individual pot pies, lava cakes or any other type of baked good in the oven. It won’t absorb foods or colors, staying perfectly pristine. Each ramekin measures 3.75″ in diameter and is 1.5″ high. This set won’t chip, crack or break and it comes with a one-year warranty, meaning if you’re unsatisfied, you can return them. You can use these all the time or just for special occasions and they will fit the moment.