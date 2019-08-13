Best Can Opener

Sometimes, nothing can cure your aches and pain or warm you up on a chilly evening better than some soup. But if you don’t have a can opener to pop open that soup, you’re stuck in the cold, literally and figuratively. A can opener makes your life a lot easier, meaning you don’t have to try and stab a can with knife to get inside it. While older versions of can openers were hard to use and took a lot of hand strength, updated versions are much simpler. Don’t worry about sharp edges anymore with any of these can openers we’ve picked out for you.

Best Magnetic Can Opener

Cutting the can and keeping the lid with it so you don’t even have to think about it, the ZYLISS Lock N’ Lift Can Opener is great for any household. It has a lid lifter magnet, keeping the lid on the opener and producing a seamless cut on the top of the can. You just have to click a button for it to release, so you can bring it over to the garbage with you. The locking mechanism securely keeps a hold on a can, no matter the size. The handle is smooth-turning, eliminating any hand fatigue. The blades are made from stainless steel, staying sharp for years.

Best Multi-Purpose Can Opener

With the ability to perform five different tasks, the Kuhn Rikon Auto Safety Master Smooth Touch Can Opener is ahead of the game. It removes lids without you having to touch them, as the side cutting mechanism locks onto the can. It can be used as a can opener or a bottle opener, plus it can pull tabs and loosen jars or bottle caps. It’s very simple to use and has a pinching compartment that keeps the lid attached, even after you finish opening the can. It measures 9″ x 2.75″ x 2.75″, perfect for any utensil holder or drawer.

Best Automatic Can Opener

Taking all the work out of your hands, the Hamilton Beach Smooth Touch Electric Automatic Can Opener opens up all sizes of standard and pop-top cans. It has a sleek chrome and black design so it’ll blend in with any type of kitchen decorating scheme. It’s 10.5″ high, making it easy to store on your countertop. The easy touch opening lever is what clamps onto the can and a simple touch frees the lid. It does not stop automatically and does not leave any sharp edge on the top of the can. The cord retracts partially back into the base, so it won’t take up a lot of room.