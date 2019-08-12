Samsung is spamming its own users with ads for the Galaxy Note 10

In what remains one of the more baffling marketing strategies employed by any major company, Samsung is once again spamming people who have already spent hundreds of dollars on their products with ads for a new phone. As reported by Android Police, push notifications advertising the just-announced Galaxy Note 10 have been popping up on Galaxy phones ever since the new flagship was unveiled at Unpacked last week.

Based on reports from Galaxy device owners, at least three preinstalled apps have been pushing these notifications: Bixby, Samsung Pay, and Samsung Push Service. Bixby suggests that you ask it about the Note 10, Samsung Pay offers free points for looking at the product page, and Samsung Push Service spams banner ads.

The good news is that you can turn off the Bixby ads, at the very least, by opening Bixby, tapping the menu button in the top-right corner, going to Settings, and toggling Marketing notifications off. If you try to disable them by holding down on the ad, a pop-up will appear telling you that you can’t turn them off.

@Samsung What the heck is this trash? And why cant you turn them off except by going into the Bixby settings? This is why no one wants this Bixby garbage on their phone. pic.twitter.com/ChgvQUBmQB — 14,23,b,i,g (@1423big) August 9, 2019

Samsung has been sending out invasive ads to its own customers for years, and despite the blowback that follows every single time it happens, the company continues to push people who already own Samsung devices to buy a new phone. Corbin Davenport of Android Police said that he even got one of the ads on his Galaxy S10e, which launched just a few short months ago. What are the chances that he’s already looking to shell out another $1,000 on a new phone? Apparently high enough that Samsung is willing to risk irritating him and countless others.