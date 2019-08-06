Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+ leaks continue to flood the internet

We’re just hours away from the official reveal of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 10 line, but any secrets the company had managed to keep under wraps for this long were seemingly exposed on Tuesday. Not only did we get a close-up live shot of both the Note 10 and Note 10+ sitting next to one another, but Droid Life also shared a series of documents showing off the phones’ designs and spoiling many of the new features.

If you’ve been following Note 10 leaks over the past several weeks, nothing here should surprise you, but these may very well be the best looks we get at the new phones ahead of the Unpacked event on Wednesday.

Let’s start with the photo, which highlights the triple-camera setup of the Note 10 and Note 10+. As leaks claimed, the positioning of the rear camera array has been adjusted on the Note models, shifting them away from the center of the back panel and over to top-left corner. They are also vertical now rather than horizontal:

Image Source: Slashleaks

The next leak is far more informative, as Droid Life seemingly managed to get its hands on the official press material for the Galaxy Note 10’s launch this week. According to the documentation, the Note 10 will feature a 6.3-inch display, while the Note 10+ will have a massive 6.8-inch screen. The front-facing camera has been moved to the center of the display, the S Pen has gotten an upgrade, and the battery will charge more quickly than ever.

Image Source: Droid Life

There’s virtually nothing left for Samsung to announce at its Unpacked event tomorrow, but we’ll have all the news from the big reveal as it happens live on Wednesday at 4 PM ET. Perhaps Samsung will surprise us with something unexpected it still has up its sleeve, or maybe we’ll just get an official price and release date.