Best Toilet Brush

There are few things more embarrassing than having guests over and one of them comments about how messy your bathroom is. Don’t even get us started if it happens to be about your toilet. It’s only natural that hard water stains occur. But make sure they aren’t noticed by a guest, thanks to these toilet brushes that will give your bowl a good scrub. In order to get your toilet looking clean and spotless, using a toilet brush and cleaner is the first step you should take. So check out the toilet brushes we’ve highlighted for you and cover yourself from any future embarrassment.

Best Compact Toilet Brush

With an automatic opening canister, the OXO Good Grips Hideaway Compact Toilet Brush is easy to store. The canister opens when the brush is pulled out and keeps it hidden when you’re not using it. The brush has a tapered brush head and blue bristles that can give you a deep clean under the rim and in more areas that are hard to reach. Once you put the toilet brush back into the canister, there’s a ventilation tray that has slots to allow the water to evaporate quickly and get rid of any odors. The brush won’t rust, so it will last a while.

Best Disposable Toilet Brush

Instead of having a toilet brush with sturdy bristles and separate cleaner, you can get the Clorox ToiletWand Disposable Toilet Cleaning System that comes with six refill heads. The kit comes with a toilet wand, a storage caddy, and then six disposable ToiletWand refills that kill 99.9% of bacteria. These sponges deep clean and remove stains, thanks to the hexagonal shape. It can reach the harder areas under the toilet bowl rim to really get rid of all the germs. Once the head is worn down, you can just remove it and replace it with a new one. The wand and storage caddy are reusable.

Best Stainless Steel Toilet Brush

The simplehuman Toilet Brush with Caddy is stainless steel and has removable screw-on brush heads. The unique magnetic collar keeps the cover on the rod to prevent any dripping. The slim wand is stored in the caddy, allowing you to keep it nearby your toilet if you need it but also letting you put it discreetly away. The crescent-shaped head is a special design that gets under the toilet rim for a better clean. It is backed by a five-year warranty, if the stainless steel shows any rust or the heads break.