Best Hiking Boots

Get ready to reach new heights as you climb, trek, and enjoy the end of summer as we transition into fall when you’re out hiking in any of these hiking boots. Wearing hiking boots when you’re exploring the wilderness gives you a comfortable way to see nature, as well as a safe one. Keeping your ankles supported and the ground stable underneath you can avoid hapless injuries that could occur if you were wearing something like sneakers. Plus, these boots can handle getting a little dirty or wet and won’t annoy your feet, especially while you’re wearing some great hiking socks to go with them. We’ve selected three great options for you and your family, so you can make a solid decision before your next big adventure.

Best Men’s Hiking Boot

Offering 18 different colors and styles, the KEEN Men’s Targhee II Mid Waterproof Hiking Boot gives you a lot of options. It is made from 100% waterproof nubuck leather, allowing you to cross streams and creeks without any pause. Complete with a rubber sole and a shaft that measures approximately 4″ from the arch, this boot has a low profile upper portion with ghillie lacing to keep it secure on your foot. The platform measures approximately 0.75″ and the boot opening measures 12.5″ around. There’s a durable shank underneath for stabilization on uneven terrain and the aggressive lug pattern gives you higher traction. This style runs about a half a size small, so make sure to order accordingly.

Best Women’s Hiking Boot

With superior ankle support, the Columbia Women’s Newton Ridge Plus Waterproof Amped Boot is supremely stable. Made from full-grain leather and a suede finish, it has an advanced traction rubber sole for added protection and coverage. The shaft measures approximately 5″ from the arch and this boot features the lightweight and durable midsole that gives top-rated cushioning and a high energy return. The durable mesh tongue offers breathability and it has a lace-up feature to securely keep it in place. It is water and stain repellent to keep you going.

Best Kid’s Hiking Boot

Bringing your whole family out on a hike can be an ideal activity for a parent and fitting your kids with the Timberland Kids 6″ Premium Waterproof Boots for Toddlers is a great first step. With sizes ranging from one year old to preteen, you can outfit all of your kids. Made from full-grain leather with a synthetic sole, these waterproof boots have a shaft that measures approximately 4.75″ from the arch. The boot opening measures 6″ around and with the sturdy laces, they’ll stay high on your kid’s ankle. There are many different styles and colors to choose from and with the classic Timberland look, you know these are ready for the trails.