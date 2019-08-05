America the Beautiful was written back in the late 1800s but it still rings true today, as there are many natural wonders to take in all across the country. Being able to see all the country, or world for that matter, has to offer can mean heading out to the woods and mountains to climb. With fall coming up fast, it’ll be prime hiking season and in order to enjoy nature to its fullest, you’ll need to outfit yourself with the proper hiking shoes and socks. Having the right socks is vital, as your feet are your most valuable piece of equipment during a hike. Check out these pairs of socks we’ve highlighted for you and get out there and explore.

Best Hiking Socks for Any Season

Built to last as they are made from 71% merino wool, 21% nylon, 7% polyester, and 1% spandex, the People Socks Men’s Women’s Merino Wool Crew Socks provide you with a comfortable feeling. These hiking socks can be worn any time of year and they will keep your feet warm enough, no matter what the temperature. They can be machine washed and then either line dried or tumble dried low. They have medium-heavy thickness and have a reinforced toe and heel. You get four pairs in the pack and they fit men and women.

Best Hiking Socks for Women

Specifically designed for women, the SEOULSTORY7 5 Pack Women’s Multi Performance Cushion Hiking/Outdoor Crew Socks are ideal for outdoor activities. Constructed of 77% cotton, 14% spandex, 7% polyurethane, and 2% polyester, these socks are lightweight and sturdy. They have extra cushion padding in the the heel and ball of the foot that helps protect from blisters and reinforces support. These socks are guaranteed to stay up on your calf as their elasticity remains after many uses. Whether you’re cycling, riding, hiking, running, or trekking, these fit women’s shoe sizes six to 10.

Best Hiking Socks for Men

MIRMARU Men’s 5 Pairs Multi Performance Outdoor Sports Hiking Trekking Crew Socks have a blended mix that keep your feet warm and dry. They are reinforced with high-density fibers and pile cushioning in the underfoot region to protect your feet. They provide arch support and are designed to be compressed and hold on the calf. Made from 55% combed cotton and 40% polyester with 2% spandex, they won’t rip or wear easily. Each pack offers five pairs and can fit men’s shoe sizes from seven up to 13. They are also backed by a 100% satisfaction guarantee and a 60-day money-back guarantee.