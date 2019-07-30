This new ‘Avengers: Endgame’ deleted scene solves one of the movie’s biggest mysteries

Avengers: Endgame is finally available as a digital download, which means we’re being treated to plenty of extra content. Just the other day, we saw an epic scene that should have never been cut from the movie in the first place. Or at least, they could have added it to that re-release cut that helped Endgame beat Avatar at the box office and become the highest-grossing movie of all time. The scene offers us a heartbreaking tribute to the hero who just died on the field while snapping his man-made Infinity Gauntlet to kill Thanos and his forces for good. But that Iron Man scene also contains a great gem that helps explain one of the film’s biggest mysteries.

The scene shows most of the heroes who have fought by Iron Man’s side over the years, or during this final battle on Earth, kneeling right after he dies. Some heroes on the battlefield weren’t as close to Tony Stark as Pepper, Peter Parker, Rhodey or Steve, but they all recognize his massive sacrifice.

Not everyone is ready to kneel, however. 2014 Gamora, who has just switched sides and decided to help one of the versions of her sister kill the other Nebula and fight Thanos, isn’t ready to pay her respects in the same way. That’s understandable given what she’s just been through. Not to mention that, for her, Tony Stark is just a name that doesn’t mean anything.

Instead of kneeling, she turns away and leaves, possibly in search of the ship that brought her down to Earth.

This is, in fact, the gem I was referring to. This deleted scene tells us once and for all that Tony’s snap did not kill Gamora — not that we expected the 2014 version to die in Endgame anyway.

In the original Endgame cut, we’re not told what happened to Gamora after that final snap. The movie ends with Quill looking for her, potentially setting in motion a chain of events that will be part of the Guardians 3’s plot. But at that point, we have no way of knowing what really happened to her. Logic dictates that she’s still alive because the Infinity Stones were told to kill only Thanos and his allies. Gamora clearly wasn’t fighting alongside her father’s army.

The deleted scene makes it clear that she’s been spared, and in the aftermath of the battle, she just vanished.

Her ship must have been left intact, assuming it wasn’t destroyed in the actual fight, and she probably went to somewhere that feels more like home than Earth. After all, the 2014 Gamora has no reason to stay behind at this point. She just lost everything she knew, and it’ll be a while until she can reconnect with a different version of her sister and to a man who claims to be her boyfriend.

Our Gamora, the one who died in Infinity War, is dead for good. Her sacrifice for the Soul Stone can’t be undone, just as Natasha’s death can’t be undone. 2014 Gamora has no means of returning to her timeline, and she’ll probably stick around in this universe for some time to come.

You can check out the full scene below:

We have an EXCLUSIVE @Avengers deleted scene from #Endgame that gives fans a heroic must-see moment → https://t.co/Y0tiB90wX7 pic.twitter.com/QZDxovUCT2 — USA TODAY Life (@usatodaylife) July 26, 2019