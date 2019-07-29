Best Tie Rack for Your Closet

At a certain point for most men, friends and family will look at you and just assume you need ties as a gift. After a few of those gifts, it’ll be time for you to find a place to organize those and there’s no better way to do that than with a tie rack. Whether your daily attire requires you to wear a tie each day or you just like to have some options for when you do need them, keeping your ties hanging nicely and not crumpled somewhere can be tough. Rather than using a regular hanger where all your ties collect on top of each other, make selecting a tie simpler by choosing any of these tie racks.

Best Motorized Tie Rack

Being able to cycle through your ties to pick your best option for that day is a breeze with the Primode Motorized Tie Rack Closet Organizer. This motorized tie rack is similar to the large racks at a dry cleaners that can move to the right or left at the push of a button. It comes with screws for hanging rods or hooks for wired shelves. It is powered by four C batteries and it has built-in LED lights. You can hang 72 ties and eight belts on it, giving you maximum capacity. As an added bonus, Primode includes three stainless steel tie clips to keep your tie in place.

Best Dual-Use Tie Rack

If you’re searching for a simple aesthetic, you can’t go wrong with the ClosetMaid 8051 Tie and Belt Rack. You can hang 27 ties or belts or other accessories either in a closet or in your bedroom. It can be mounted on a door or wall and the installation hardware is included. It measures 3.5″ H x 15″ W x 2.38″ D with three rows. It is made from steel and each prong is coated with a rubber tip for a non-slip finish that will keep your pieces on.

Best Space-Saving Tie Rack

With a vertical design, the IPOW Tie Rack Holder takes up a minimal amount of space in your closet. The two side-by-side racks can swivel 360°, making it easy to slip a tie on and off them. It has anti-slide prongs and joints so your ties won’t fall off on their own. You can hang 20 ties on this rack and it folds to the upright position. You can move the arms into an X position, making organizing them once they are on their slots so much easier. It all comes on a hook hanger at the top to hang either on a rod or another hook.