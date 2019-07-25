This month has been positively massive for Netflix’s original content. It has had nothing to do with quantity since Netflix is actually only releasing 44 new original movies and shows in July, which seems like a lot but it’s actually not for Netflix. Instead, it had everything to do with the released of Stranger Things season 3 on July 4th. It was an amazing season that quickly became one of Netflix’s most-watched seasons ever, and it will likely go down as one of the best seasons of any show in 2019. If you haven’t already watched it, the new season of Stranger Things should be catapulted to the top of your list immediately. And if you want to see if there’s anything else of interest that you’ve missed so far in July, you’ll find all of Netflix’s new originals for the month listed right here.

Of course, July is almost over and now our attention is turning to August 2019. There’s absolutely no way Netflix can possibly top July unless it has a secret fourth season of Stranger Things lined up already, but there are still some exciting original series and movies set to premiere over the course of the month.

A new season of Derry Girls and new episodes of Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj start things off on the right foot, but there are three new releases in particular that most people will be looking forward to in August. First, we have a new season of the hit show GLOW, which focuses on a group of female wrestlers. It’s a critically acclaimed show from the same team behind Orange is the New Black, and season 3 will be released on August 9th.

Next up we have MINDHUNTER season 2, which will premiere in its entirety on August 16th. This crime drama snuck up on us last year and become one of the most lauded Netflix originals of 2018. It’s loosely based on the FBI agents who pioneered modern serial killer profiling, and it really sucks you in fast. Then last but certainly not least, the hotly anticipated Netflix original series The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance debuts on August 30th. It’s set up as a prequel to the fantasy classic from 1982, and it looks awesome.

Below, you’ll find the complete list of all 55 new Netflix original series, movies, and specials set to debut over the course of the month in August 2018. We’ve included links to each Netflix page that’s currently available, and be sure to check out our earlier coverage of Netflix’s full August 2019 release schedule to see everything that’s coming and going in August, including third-party content.

Avail. 8/2/19

Avail. 8/4/19

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 8/5/19

Avail. 8/8/19

Avail. 8/9/19

Avail. 8/13/19

Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 8/15/19

Cannon Busters — NETFLIX ANIME

Avail. 8/16/19

Avail. 8/20/19

Simon Amstell: Set Free — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 8/21/19

American Factory — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Hyperdrive — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 8/22/19

Love Alarm — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 8/23/19

El Pepe: Una vida suprema — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

HERO MASK: Part II — NETFLIX ANIME

Rust Valley Restorers — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 8/27/19

Avail. 8/29/19

Avail. 8/30/19

Release Date TBA

Sacred Games: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL