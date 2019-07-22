New leak tells us the real reason the Pixel 4 has a huge bezel

When the Pixel 3 launched last fall, we witnessed the ugliest notch design so far. Not only did Google joined a growing list of Android vendors that cloned the iPhone X’s design, but it did a terrible job at it. The Pixel 3 XL featured a colossal notch, compared to everything else out there, as well as significant chin — the Pixel 3, meanwhile, featured symmetrical top and bottom bezels. Google won’t repeat the same design mistake with the Pixel 4, although the phone isn’t what you’d call pretty, not by 2019 standards in any case. The Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL will not have notches whatsoever, a series of leaks have told us. But a brand new one indicates that the real reason why Google will employ a regular bezel at the top of the phone is a lot more important than visual considerations.

Prominent leaker Ice Universe posted on Twitter the following purported screen protector designs for the Pixel 4.

The oval opening of the Pixel 4 Series front panel means that the Google Pixel 4 Series will be groundbreaking and new and worth looking forward to. pic.twitter.com/9Pg9bGcWrs — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) July 20, 2019

If these designs are based on Google’s actual Pixel 4 design, we’re looking at a top bezel that’s quite busy.

From left to right, we have openings for the phone’s dual cameras and sensors that will enable 3D face recognition on the Pixel 4; the top speaker; and a mysterious pill-shaped opening. That opening will probably house the Project Soli radar sensors that Google plans to introduce with the Pixel 4 that will allow new gesture-based controls on the phone

Here’s what the iPhone X/XS/XR notch looks like by comparison, a notch design that Apple will continue to use for the iPhone 11 series this year:

Image Source: Apple

Even if Google wanted a notch design for the Pixel 4, there’s just no room in that bezel for more screen real estate.

A different leaker, meanwhile, posted more Pixel 4 renders in partnership with iGeeksBlog that show the Pixel 4’s front and rear design.

And finally comes your first complete look at the #Google #Pixel4! As usual, 360° video + gorgeous 5K renders + dimensions + #Pixel4 VS #Pixel4XL 5K renders, on behalf of new Partner @igeeksblog -> https://t.co/PiGmSpv4Rj pic.twitter.com/FySTBL818x — Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) July 20, 2019

Google already confirmed the design of the Pixel 4 a few weeks ago, when it released renders of the phone online after a similar series of leaks. We then saw that design out in the wild a few times, although the screen remained hidden from view in some occasions. One of the newest leaks, however, also indicate the Pixel 4 won’t have a notch at the top:

Image Source: Slashleaks

The new renders show the same asymmetric Pixel 4 screen design as the screen protectors, without actually revealing the purpose of the openings at the top.

The Pixel 4 launches in mid-October, but we’ll learn everything about it well before it hits stores.